

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $138 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $268 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $1.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $5.153 billion from $4.907 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $138 Mln. vs. $268 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $5.153 Bln vs. $4.907 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.55 To $ 1.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.950 B To $ 5.150 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News