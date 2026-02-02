Anzeige
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
GRANGEX AB: Grangex signs agreement with Metso for delivery of process equipment to Sydvaranger

Grangex AB (publ) ('Grangex') has, through its subsidiary Sydvaranger Drift AS, signed an agreement with Metso Norway AS ('Metso') for the delivery of screens and pressure filters to the processing plant in Sydvaranger.

The agreement marks another important milestone in the project's further development and ensures access to critical process equipment before the start of operations.

Under the agreement, Metso will supply supplementary process equipment to the existing process plant at the processing plant. The delivery will enable the planned start of production in autumn 2026.

'It is very satisfying that we now have Metso as a supplier to Sydvaranger. Metso knows the plant well and has extensive experience in supplying high-quality process equipment,' says Christer Lindqvist, Managing Director of Grangex.
By supplying advanced process equipment and technical services, we are also contributing to increased mineral production in a responsible and sustainable manner," says Roar Vasbø, VP Sales Nordics at Metso.

About Metso
Metso is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. At the end of 2024 Metso had close to 17,000 employees in around 50 countries, and sales in 2024 were about EUR 4.9 billion. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
GRANGEX is a Swedish mineral development company with the vision to actively contribute to a sustainable society within Europe. The company strives to become the foremost mineral development group in Europe, developing and conducting responsible extraction and recycling of minerals, primarily iron ore products and other critical minerals for the green transition. Through its products, GRANGEX will contribute to a reduced climate impact while minimising its own environmental and climate impact.
ISIN: SE0018014243
For more information www.grangex.se/

Contacts
Christer Lindqvist, Chief Executive Officer, phone +46 70 591 04 83

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
