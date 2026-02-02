TransUnion Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Mobile Division of RealNetworks to Enhance Voice and Messaging Solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the mobile division of RealNetworks, a strategic move designed to make mobile communications safer and more reliable for businesses and consumers. This acquisition is expected to augment TransUnion's capabilities with advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies and real-time analytics of text, multi-media messages and phone calls to reduce fraud and help improve customer engagement.

- Mobile phone fraud exceeds $80 billion annually worldwide. TransUnion's leading fraud solutions help protect businesses and consumers, and restore trust in phone communications," said Mohamed Abdelsadek, Chief Global Solutions Officer, TransUnion. "We expect that this acquisition will extend TransUnion's sophisticated voice channel capabilities to messaging, strengthening how we combat fraud and help consumers and businesses connect with greater confidence."

"For nearly 20 years, our worldwide mobile team has delivered advanced, AI driven technologies that help protect consumers by reducing fraud and supporting trusted communications," said Rob Glaser, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, RealNetworks Group. "Over the past eight years, our KONTXT messaging platform has protected hundreds of millions of consumers by blocking the delivery of over eight billion spam and scam messages. We're pleased this innovative work will continue and will contribute to TransUnion's ongoing efforts to enhance consumer protection globally."

TransUnion anticipates that RealNetworks' mobile division will bring strategic relationships and network integration experience with leading telecom service providers worldwide. Its solutions help identify fraudulent messages and calls and enable carriers to offer secure branded calls. The technology also detects synthetic and cloned voices during calls, further reducing fraud risk.

TransUnion's fast-growing Trusted Call Solutions help businesses reach more customers and build trust by adding verified brand information such as business name, logo and call reason, blocking fraudulent calls and providing assurance that calls are authentic. By integrating RealNetworks' complementary technology, TransUnion expects to offer a broader suite of voice, messaging and analytics tools to help organizations in financial services, insurance, healthcare, public sector, telecommunications and other industries communicate more securely and effectively with their customers.

"TransUnion is revolutionizing inbound and outbound communications," said James Garvert, SVP of Communications Solutions, TransUnion. "The addition of the RealNetworks platform is the next step for us as we enable enterprises and carriers to reach more consumers, deliver an improved experience and lower fraud risk."



RealNetworks' mobile capabilities are expected to strengthen TransUnion's competitive position in the communications solutions marketplace and open new revenue opportunities in new markets. In recent months, leading European mobile operators have deployed RealNetworks' technologies to protect millions of consumers from fraudulent calls, while enabling branded calls from legitimate businesses. This acquisition reinforces TransUnion's commitment to innovation and leadership in fraud prevention and trusted communications.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to be funded with existing cash-on-hand and is not expected to have a material impact on leverage, liquidity or TransUnion's 2026 operating results. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

About RealNetworks

Building on 30+ years of digital media innovation, RealNetworks creates AI-powered products that enhance and secure our daily lives. Real's portfolio includes: SAFR, a unified computer vision platform for enterprise security and access control; GameHouse, a mobile games business delivering great games for women; and RealPlayer, the iconic media player reimagined with AI. Learn more at www.realnetworks.com

