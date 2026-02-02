

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $85 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $359 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tyson Foods Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $345 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $14.313 billion from $13.623 billion last year.



Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $85 Mln. vs. $359 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $14.313 Bln vs. $13.623 Bln last year.



