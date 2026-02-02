

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) continues to project sales growth of 2 to 4 percent from fiscal 2025 sales of $54.44 billion, implying sales between $55.53 billion and $56.62 billion.



On average, 12 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $55.86 billion for the year.



The company also still projects adjusted operating income of $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion and capital expenditures between $700 million and $1.0 billion for fiscal 2026.



In Monday's pre-market trading, TSN is trading on the NYSE at $67.01, up $1.67 or 2.56 percent.



