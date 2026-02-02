

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corporation (MCD), the American fast-food giant, Monday announced the launch of their McNugget Caviar.



Launching in kits on February 10, it will feature premium Baerii Sturgeon caviar and is available online exclusively at no cost.



Partnering with Paramount Caviar each kit contains a 1oz tin of McNugget Caviar, $25 Arch Card for Chicken McNuggets, plus creme fraiche and a Mother of Pearl caviar spoon all for free.



In pre-market activity, MCD shares were trading at $318.26, up 1.07% on the New York Stock Exchange.



