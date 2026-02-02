

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AgomAb Therapeutics NV, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, said on Monday that it has priced its initial public offering of 12.5 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in a range of $15 to $17 per ADS. Each ADS represents one common share of the company.



The company also expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.875 million ADSs to cover any over-allotments.



J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, and Van Lanschot Kempen are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.



