Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is joining Google's Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard designed to help AI agents and commerce systems work together across the full shopping lifecycle, from discovery and purchase through post-purchase support. UCP enables consumers to shop seamlessly in AI conversations while giving agents, merchant systems, and payment providers a standardized way to interact across multiple AI platforms.

The announcement builds on Klarna's recent support for Google's Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) and expands Klarna's multiyear partnership with Google across Google Pay, Google Store, Google Play, and Google Cloud infrastructure. Together, these efforts reflect ongoing collaboration to support open standards as AI increasingly shapes how consumers shop online.

"As AI-driven shopping continues to evolve, it's important that the underlying commerce infrastructure is built on openness, trust, and transparency," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "Supporting UCP is part of Klarna's broader work with Google to help define responsible, interoperable standards that support the future of shopping."

Klarna's technology today provides millions of consumers with flexible payment options, real-time decisioning, and clear, upfront terms designed to build trust at checkout. As agent-led commerce develops, open standards like UCP provide a framework for the industry to explore how discovery, shopping, and payments can work together across AI-powered environments.

"Open standards like UCP are essential to making AI-powered commerce practical at scale," said Ashish Gupta, VP/GM, Merchant Shopping at Google. "Klarna's support for UCP reflects the kind of cross-industry collaboration needed to build interoperable commerce experiences that expand choice while maintaining security."

With its support for UCP and AP2, Klarna is helping advance an open, interoperable commerce ecosystem where trusted payment options can work seamlessly across AI-powered checkout experiences.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. More than 850,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

