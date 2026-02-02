EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 01 Interim Announcement

02.02.2026 / 14:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 01 Interim Announcement

In the period from 26 January 2026 up to and including 30 January 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 4,463,763 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 26.01.2026 988,888 2.62767 27.01.2026 965,810 2.62413 28.01.2026 971,957 2.70626 29.01.2026 952,997 2.71666 30.01.2026 584,111 2.67513 In total 4,463,763 2.66920

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/ .

Berlin, 2 February 2026



Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors