Formerra and Evonik Expand Distribution Partnership for Healthcare Grades

Agreement Expands Access to Evonik's CARE Brand Medical Grades in the U.S. and Canada

ROMEOVILLE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, today announced an expanded distribution agreement that brings Evonik's CARE brand healthcare grades into Formerra's medical portfolio. Covering the United States and Canada, the agreement creates new access points for high-performance polyamides used in essential healthcare applications.

This expansion kicks off at MD&M West 2026 this week, and underscores both companies' commitment to supporting the healthcare market with high-performance materials, responsive service, and continuity of supply. It also builds on the companies' two-year partnership, which introduced Evonik's VESTAMID and TROGAMID families to Formerra's engineered materials lineup.

With this expansion, Formerra will support Evonik healthcare grades designed for fluid handling, drug delivery, diagnostic systems, surgical instrument parts, medical device housings, components that see short-term body contact (< 30 days), and other non-implantable applications requiring strength, clarity, chemical resistance, and consistent processing.

Key medical grade materials include:

VESTAMID Care ML PA12

VESTAMID Care ME PEBA elastomer

TROGAMID Care MX microcrystalline PA

"Our healthcare customers rely on stable supply, world-class regulatory support, and materials that perform under demanding conditions," said Steve Harmon, Director, Key Accounts, Formerra. "Evonik's healthcare grades bring the combination of durability, processing consistency, and documentation support that medical manufacturers require. This expansion lets us strengthen the technical resources and materials pipeline available to teams developing next-generation devices."

"Formerra's ability to serve the whole supply chain in the medical space, from design companies to compounders to medical device OEMs, with technical rigor and exceptional logistics and with already-proven successful demonstration in the industrial space, made this expansion with CARE brand Polyamide 12 products a natural step," said Basker Lalgudi, Business Manager, Global Medical Devices, Evonik. "Their healthcare expertise and focus help customers select and implement our materials with confidence across a range of critical applications."

By adding Evonik's healthcare CARE brand materials, Formerra will offer customers a proven set of polyamide solutions that support regulatory pathways, design requirements, and long-term reliability. Formerra's team will provide material selection guidance, processing support, and regional supply chain readiness to help OEMs and molders accelerate development cycles.

Formerra will exhibit at MD&M West in Booth 2266 in Anaheim, California, Feb. 3-5, 2026.

Key Details:

Formerra will distribute Evonik's CARE brand healthcare grades across the U.S. and Canada.

Materials include healthcare grades within the VESTAMID L, VESTAMID E, and TROGAMID CX families, plus designated sustainable options.

The agreement strengthens Formerra's medical portfolio and expands its support for fluid management, diagnostics, wearables, and device housings.

Formerra will provide application guidance, regulatory documentation support, and supply chain continuity for medical customers.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways, driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

About Evonik

Evonik goes beyond the boundaries of chemistry with its combination of innovative strength and leading technological expertise. The global chemical company, headquartered in Essen, Germany, is active in more than 100 countries and generated sales of €15.2 billion and earnings (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.1 billion in 2024. The common motivation of the approximately 32,000 employees: to provide customers with a decisive competitive advantage with tailor-made products and solutions as a superforce for industry, thereby improving people's lives. In all markets. Every day. To learn more, visit www.evonik.com.

Media Contact

Jackie Morris

Marketing Communications Manager, Formerra

jackie.morris@formerra.com

+1 630-972-3144

