SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced a long-term agreement with Saltus, a leading U.K. wealth management firm, to streamline its technology and operating model as the business continues to scale. Following a competitive tender process, Saltus selected SS&C Hubwise to deliver a single, integrated wealth management platform supporting its growing adviser and client base. Saltus currently manages more than £9 billion in assets, which will be serviced on the new platform.

Designed to easily scale and adapt with Saltus, the platform leverages SS&C's proprietary automation tools to enhance efficiency and improving client reporting and data management. SS&C Hubwise enables straight-through processing, simplifying portfolio management and providing faster account servicing. Additionally, SS&C Hubwise's integrated retirement and investment proposition centralizes account access and management to offer an improved user experience.

The move reflects a broader shift across the U.K. wealth management industry toward consolidation of technology stacks to create more agile, data-driven operating models. By migrating to a single, integrated platform, Saltus aims to strengthen operational resilience, establish a more scalable cost base, and give advisers real-time access to the data and tools required to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes for clients.

"Saltus has expanded significantly over the past few years, both organically and through strategic acquisitions," said Alistair Stuart, Chief Operating Officer at Saltus. "This growth has increased the scale and complexity of our operations andhas required a major change in our operating model as a result. As we looked ahead to the next phase of the business, it became clear we needed a technologyprovider capable of supporting our ambitions while maintaining the level of service our clients and advisers expect. SS&C Hubwise offers an end-to-end platform with the automation, resilience and flexibility we were looking for, as well as the ability to support further growth over time. By consolidating more of our activity onto a single platform, we are simplifying our operating model and building a stronger foundation for sustainable growth."

"We are delighted Saltus has selected our team to support their expanding business," said Nick Wright, Global Head of SS&C Global Investor Distribution Solutions. "As the U.K. wealth management industry evolves to meet changing regulatory pressures and shifting customer expectations, wealth managers will need cost-effective, innovative technology to compete. Our focus is helping forward-looking firms like Saltus modernize their operations so they can grow efficiently, adapt quickly, and continue delivering exceptional service to advisers and clients."

About Saltus

Saltus is a wealth management company that combines empathy and intellect in equal measure. We help our clients achieve their goals in life through expert financial planning as well as providing sharp focused investment management.

We started life as an investment management firm in 2004, yet over the years we saw that providing high quality investment management is just one of the ways we can help people achieve their aspirations.

Saltus Financial Planning was launched in 2015, with the aim of being an industry leader in providing financial advice. Saltus now employs over 400 people, and we have the privilege of looking after over £9bn for our clients.

Find out more at Saltus.

Further information

Giles Usher Harleen Kaur

Saltus@boldspace.com

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260130872403/en/

Contacts:

Brian Schell

Chief Financial Officer

SS&C Technologies

Tel: +1-816-642-0915

Email: InvestorRelations@sscinc.com



Justine Stone

Investor Relations

SS&C Technologies

Tel: +1-212-367-4705

Email: InvestorRelations@sscinc.com



Media Contacts

Breanna King

Prosek Partners

Email: pro-SSC@prosek.com