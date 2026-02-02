BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02
BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock American Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2025 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/policies/blackrock-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
William Rowledge
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
2 February 2026
Release
© 2026 PR Newswire