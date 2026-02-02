BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





2 February 2026



The Board of BlackRock American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 October 2026 of 3.55 pence per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 6 March 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 13 February 2026 (ex-dividend date is 12 February 2026). The quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.5% of the Company's NAV at close of business on 30 January 2026 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 236.89 pence per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

William Rowledge

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2284



