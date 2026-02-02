Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3LY30 | ISIN: DK0030539622 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
02.02.26 | 10:04
98,84 
+0,05 % +0,05
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
TOPSOE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOPSOE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 14:15 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Haldor Topsoe A/S: Topsoe A/S - Upgrade of the guidance for the EBIT before special items margin for 2025

2.2.2026 14:14:39 CET | Topsoe A/S | Investor News

Company announcement No. 02/2026

Topsoe upgrades its guidance for the EBIT before special items margin for 2025 from 6.5 - 8.5% (as published 27 August 2025) to 8.9%, subject to the finalization of statutory audit.

The change in the guidance for the EBIT before special items margin is primarily related to the win of an arbitration case in December.

Topsoe's annual report for 2025 will be published as planned on 4 March 2026, at which time further details regarding the financial results will be provided.

For further information, please contact:

Group Finance & Investor Relations
Anders Hindum, Vice President
Phone: +45 22 75 46 43
Mail: anhi@topsoe.com

About Topsoe

Topsoe is a leading global provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition.

Built on decades of scientific research and innovation, we are working with customers and partners to drive energy resiliency and to achieve their sustainability goals.

We offer world-leading solutions for transforming renewable resources into fuels and chemicals, and we provide technologies needed to produce low-carbon and conventional fuels and chemicals as well as ensuring clean air.

We were founded in 1940 and are headquartered in Denmark, with over 2,800 employees serving customers all around the globe. To learn more, visit ?www.topsoe.com.?

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.