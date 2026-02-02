Haldor Topsoe A/S: Topsoe A/S - Upgrade of the guidance for the EBIT before special items margin for 2025

2.2.2026 14:14:39 CET | Topsoe A/S | Investor News

Company announcement No. 02/2026

Topsoe upgrades its guidance for the EBIT before special items margin for 2025 from 6.5 - 8.5% (as published 27 August 2025) to 8.9%, subject to the finalization of statutory audit.

The change in the guidance for the EBIT before special items margin is primarily related to the win of an arbitration case in December.

Topsoe's annual report for 2025 will be published as planned on 4 March 2026, at which time further details regarding the financial results will be provided.

For further information, please contact:

Group Finance & Investor Relations

Anders Hindum, Vice President

Phone: +45 22 75 46 43

Mail: anhi@topsoe.com

