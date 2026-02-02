Relais Group Oyj: Relais Group's Swedish group company Team Verkstad has completed the acquisition of Landströms Bygg & Plåt i Gällivare AB

Relais Group Plc

PRESS RELEASE - 2 February 2026 at 3:00 pm EET

Relais Group Plc announced on 19 December 2025 that it's Swedish group company Team Verkstad agreed to acquire 100 percent of Landströms Bygg & Plåt i Gällivare AB ("LBP").

The acquisition has been completed today on 2 February 2026. LBP will be reported as part of Relais Group from the beginning of February 2026, as part of the Scandinavia segment.

Out of the purchase price, SEK 11.0 million will be settled in Relais Group shares. The Board of Directors of Relais Group will make a separate share issue resolution.

Further information:

Thomas Ekström, CFO

Phone: +358 50 381 9751

E-mail: thomas.ekstrom@relais.fi

Relais Group:

Relais Group is a leading compounder and acquisition platform on the commercial vehicle aftermarket in Northern Europe. We have a sector focus in vehicle life cycle enhancement and related services. We also serve as a growth platform for the companies we own.

We are a profitable company seeking strong growth. We carry out targeted acquisitions in line with our growth strategy and want to be an active player in the consolidation of the aftermarket in our area of operation. Our acquisitions are targeted at companies having a good strategic fit with our group companies.

Our net sales in 2024 were EUR 322.6 (2023: 284.3) million. In 2025 we made seven acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,700 professionals in eight different countries. The Relais Group share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki with the stock symbol RELAIS.

www.relais.fi