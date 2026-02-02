Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of C$0.10 per unit, for maximum aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately C$4,200,000 (the "Offering") pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing ("LIFE") exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). Pursuant to the LIFE Offering, the Company will issue a minimum of 25,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.10 per Unit for minimum gross proceeds of C$2,500,000, and up to a maximum of 42,000,000 Units at a price of C$0.10 per Unit for maximum gross proceeds of up to approximately C$4,200,000. There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.silverhammermining.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision. The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

"Silver Hammer is pleased to receive a lead orders totalling C$1,600,000 from two strategic silver investors to assist in the Company's 2026 exploration plan to explore its 100% controlled and owned high-grade silver assets in Idaho and Nevada," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO of Silver Hammer Mining. "This offering creates the opportunity for Silver Hammer to be fully financed to explore it entire highly prospective portfolio in 2026 for the next high-grade silver discovery in Nevada. Our three silver projects in Idaho and Nevada, carry no royalties and control seven previous silver producing mines, and are all drill ready. Silver Hammer is supported by an exceptional board and technical team including previous senior executive exploration leaders from Centerra Gold, Silver Standard, Coeur Mining, AngloGold North America and Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting. Results from the Silverton Phase 1 drilling program are anticipated to be received by the end of February."

Mr. Ball adds, "In addition, the recent key acquisition of the Fahey Silver Project in the fall of 2025, has generated significant interest noting its strategic location in the center of the Silver Belt in the Coeur d' Alene Mining District. Fahey is the last property within the Silver Belt that has remained largely unexplored, despite its strategic prime location, and has been one of the highly desired properties to be explored for many years and was previously owned by same family for over 60 years. Fahey is perfectly situated between two of the well-known silver mines in North America: the currently operating Galena Mine and the historic Sunshine Mine and is also underlain by the same favorable Revett Formation quartzite. The Sunshine land position surrounds Fahey on three sides, and the Americas Silver and Gold land position borders the Fahey Property to the East. More than 20 veins have been identified within the Fahey Property, which is more than the number of veins in either the Bunker Hill Mine, the largest mine in the district, or the Sunshine mine, with the greatest silver production in the Coeur d'Alene mining district. We look forward to finalizing our review of other accretive mineral assets and corporate opportunities actively being presented to the Company. We appreciate our shareholders patience and support as we push forward. As one of the Company's largest shareholders, I am very excited for 2026 and the potential opportunity for a discovery on one of our multiple projects."

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.15 per Warrant Share from the date that is 61 days after the closing date of the LIFE Offering until the date that is thirty-six (36) months from the closing date of the LIFE Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company will pay finders' fees of up to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised by the Company from the sale of Units to subscribers directly introduced to the Company by eligible finders. In addition, the Company will issue to eligible finders non-transferable finders' warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") of up to 7.0% of the number of Units sold in the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of C$0.15 for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance.

The Offering is expected to close before February 25th, 2026.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for exploration of its Silver Strand and Fahey projects in Idaho, and the Eliza and Silverton projects in Nevada and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, and including the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company may, at its discretion, elect to close the Offering sooner and/or in one or more tranches.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company focused on advancing past-producing high-grade silver projects in the United States. Silver Hammer controls 100% of seven previously producing silver mines which are located within the Silver Strand Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, and within the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in Nevada. The Company also controls the Fahey Group Silver Project in the Silver Valley, Idaho and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and develop silver projects near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom and other statements which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

