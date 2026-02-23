Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 2, 2026, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to the Listed Issuer Exemption ("LIFE") (the "Offering"), issuing 39,136,170 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$3,913,617.

"The Company is pleased to close our private placement quickly and receive significant interest from new and existing shareholders. We truly appreciate the support from the resource investment community," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "The Company is now positioned well financially to fully explore its multiple high-grade and drill-ready historical silver mines in Idaho and Nevada, where we control 100% with no underlying royalties, cumbersome earn-in exploration agreements, or future payments required. Our recent acquisition of the Fahey Group project has gained significant interest, noting its location in the heart of the silver district in Idaho, and we look to aggressively explore this strategic new project this spring. It will be a busy year for the Company in this robust silver market."

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share", and collectively the "Common Shares") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant, (each whole warrant, a "Warrant" and collectively, the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the closing date.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees consisting of CDN$52,990 in cash and issued 1,474,900 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.15 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance, and has a hold period of fourth months plus a day.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for exploration of its Silver Strand and Fahey Group projects in Idaho, its Eliza and Silverton projects in Nevada, as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a well-funded junior resource company focused on advancing past-producing high-grade silver projects in the United States. Silver Hammer controls 100% of six previously producing silver mines which are located within the Silver Strand Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, and within the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in Nevada. The Company also controls the Fahey Group Silver Project in the Silver Valley, Idaho. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and develop silver projects near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and other statements which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Not for distribution to the U.S. newswire or for dissemination in the United States

