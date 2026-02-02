Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc.: Polaryx Therapeutics Announces Direct Listing on Nasdaq; Shares to Begin Trading Under the Symbol "PLYX"

PARAMUS, NJ, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaryx Therapeutics ("Polaryx" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, disease-modifying therapies for rare, pediatric lysosomal storage disorders ("LSDs"), announced that shares of the Company's common stock will start trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "PLYX".

"We are pleased to announce that Polaryx's common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market today," said Alex Yang, Polaryx's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This listing is a notable milestone that opens a new and exciting chapter in our development, and we look forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead as we work to develop therapies for devastating rare orphan lysosomal disorders. This achievement is also an important testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Polaryx team."

"Polaryx is embarking on a pivotal and promising phase especially due to SOTERIA, our single arm, open-label Phase 2 trial with a planned launch in the first half of 2026. SOTERIA will assess our lead drug candidate PLX-200's safety, tolerability, and clinical activity for multiple indications within lysosomal storage disorder in a basket trial and represents a particularly unique, powerful and resource-efficient trial design and corporate catalyst."

Maxim Group LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Polaryx in connection with the direct listing. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP served as Nevada counsel.

About the SOTERIA Trial

SOTERIA is a Phase 2, open-label, single arm trial intended to assess the safety, tolerability, and clinical activity of Polaryx's lead drug candidate, PLX-200, in CLN2, CLN3, Krabbe disease, and Sandhoff disease, four different LSDs whose patient populations Polaryx believes represent approximately one quarter of the LSD population. SOTERIA is designed to be flexible, resource-efficient, and provide important data and information important to PLX-200's future clinical development. Polaryx received a safe to proceed letter in October 2025 from the FDA and plans to initiate SOTERIA in the first half of 2026 in trial sites in the United States as well as in Europe and Asia or other foreign jurisdictions. Designed with a high degree of flexibility, SOTERIA represents a resource-efficient opportunity to validate PLX-200's preclinical science across multiple LSDs while gathering data that will be invaluable in planning PLX-200's future development pathway, including the initiation of potentially pivotal trials. For the CLN2 and CLN3 cohorts, although the entire trial is open label, these cohorts will incorporate analyses comparing natural history data as a control arm to PLX-200's treated arm. A natural history study is a preplanned observational study intended to track the course of the disease. Should the data demonstrate compelling clinical activity, Polaryx may seek conditional marketing authorization.

About Polaryx Therapeutics

Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for rare orphan lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx seeks to deliver safe, effective, and patient-friendly treatments that address the underlying pathophysiology of these catastrophic diseases and their significant unmet need. Our approach integrates small molecule therapies, including a combination therapy, and a gene therapy, positioning us to potentially address both the genetic and downstream pathological features of LSDs. Our small molecule drug candidates share similar modes of action that have been demonstrated to address lysosomal dysfunction, neuroinflammation, and neuronal loss in our validated animal models that closely mimic human clinical phenotypes. Our most advanced product candidate, PLX-200, targets several LSDs and we intend to launch SOTERIA, a Phase 2 basket trial, to evaluate PLX-200's safety and efficacy. For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: Polaryx's clinical development plans for PLX-200, including the timing for initiation of the SOTERIA trial. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect," "believe," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "develop," "plan" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Polaryx believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Polaryx's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC)), many of which are beyond the company's control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility, expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Polaryx's clinical trials; expectations regarding the timing, completion and outcome of Polaryx's clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Polaryx's Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, filed with the SEC on January 27, 2026 and subsequent disclosure documents Polaryx may file with the SEC. Polaryx claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Polaryx expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

