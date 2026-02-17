WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At 7:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- TG-17, Inc. (OBAI) - up 123% at $6.98
- Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. (PLYX) - up 78% at $4.29
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) - up 34% at $29.97
- Masimo Corporation (MASI) - up 33% at $173.80
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL) - up 26% at $11.21
- Empery Digital Inc. (EMPD) - up 15% at $4.34
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) - up 12% at $5.40
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) - up 9% at $10.82
- urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) - up 8% at $3.89
- Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) - up 6% at $2.55
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- JIADE Limited (JDZG) - down 48% at $1.98
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - down 19% at $1.01
- Founder Group Limited (FGL) - down 16% at $15.10
- Mega Fortune Company Limited (MGRT) - down 12% at $6.53
- Moolec Science SA (MLEC) - down 9% at $7.80
- Creative Global Technology Holdings Limited (CGTL) - down 8% at $2.68
- Danaher Corporation (DHR) - down 7% at $196.00
- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (WHG) - down 7% at $16.37
- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) - down 6% at $2.90
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI) - down 5% at $8.10
