

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) shares fell 5.07%, trading at $103.28, down $5.52, after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and issued its outlook for 2026.



The decline followed investor reaction to mixed operating performance and margin related concerns despite earnings growth.



While Revvity posted solid revenue and adjusted earnings for the quarter and the full year, the market appeared cautious about near-term margin pressure and uneven performance across business segments. The company's 2026 guidance, though pointing to continued growth, did not fully offset concerns around cost dynamics and profitability trends, prompting selling pressure.



On the day of the announcement, RVTY opened near $109, fell to an intraday low around $102, and saw a high close to $109.5, compared with a previous close of approximately $108.8. Trading volume exceeded the stock's average daily volume, reflecting strong market reaction to the earnings release and forward guidance.



Revvity's 52-week range underscores recent volatility tied to earnings expectations, margin outlooks, and broader sentiment toward life sciences and diagnostics companies.



