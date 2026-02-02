Carrier Global Corporation: Carrier Introduces Generative AI Feature in Abound to Elevate Building Operations Insights

KENNESAW, Ga., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Abound today introduced "Tell Me More", a new generative AI-powered feature within its Abound Insights Assistant application that provides additional context and actionable guidance for building operations teams. The feature helps facility managers and technicians interpret AI-driven predictive insights more quickly and act with greater confidence to improve operational performance. Carrier Abound is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

"The next phase of building intelligence is about making advanced capabilities easier to use," said Niraj Desai, General Manager, Carrier Abound. "With 'Tell Me More,' we bring the familiarity of generative AI into everyday building operations, helping users understand insights more clearly and take action faster."

As buildings become more connected, facility managers and technicians face increasing pressure to diagnose issues and respond quickly. "Tell Me More" helps users better understand what is to be done, why it matters and potential impact.

The "Tell Me More" feature combines equipment operations and maintenance learning from the Abound Insights platform with generative AI trained on technical manuals and data resources, creating a conversational experience designed to support technician workflows and knowledge transfer, particularly during a time of growing HVAC technician shortages.

When an issue is identified, predictive insights and recommended actions are displayed on the app. The "Tell Me More" feature adds context to reduce ambiguity, support faster resolution and help improve equipment uptime and energy efficiency. The feature also enables users to document observations and collaborate within the app, helping refine recommendations over time.

Today, the Abound platform is connected to more than 150,000 pieces of equipment across a wide range of building environments, delivering predictive insights that help align performance with operational requirements.

Carrier continues to advance intelligent, sustainable building solutions by applying AI at scale, helping customers operate more efficiently today while building toward a more resilient future. Learn more at www.abound.carrier.com.

* AI-generated responses may include inaccuracies. Users should verify important information independently.

