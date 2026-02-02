Anzeige
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hunt Financial Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Hunt Benefits & Associates, Inc., and Tenaglia & Associates, Inc., collectively dba Hunt Financial Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Operating from offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Hunt Financial Group provides consultative benefits solutions to banking industry clients. Tim Hunt, Tom Tenaglia and their team will remain in their current locations under the direction of Luke Kaplan, U.S. Financial and Retirement Services Managing Director for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Hunt Financial Group is an excellent strategic and cultural fit, expanding our niche expertise within our benefits consulting operations," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Tim, Tom and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Senior Media Relations Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

© 2026 PR Newswire
