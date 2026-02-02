Columbia Financial, Inc. and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announce Plans to Merge

FAIR LAWN, N.J. and WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Financial, Inc. ("Columbia") (NASDAQ: CLBK), the mid-tier holding company for Columbia Bank (the "Bank"), and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. ("Northfield") (NASDAQ: NFBK), the holding company for Northfield Bank, jointly announced today that they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger for Columbia to acquire Northfield in a transaction valued at approximately $597 million. The combination of the two organizations will create the third largest regional bank headquartered in New Jersey, with pro forma total assets of $18 billion based on financial data as of December 31, 2025.

In connection with the announcement of the merger, Columbia also announced that its Board of Directors, together with the Boards of Directors of Columbia Bank MHC (the "MHC") and the Bank, have unanimously adopted a plan of conversion and reorganization, pursuant to which (i) shares representing the majority ownership of the MHC will be sold to the public at a price of $10.00 per share and (ii) the Bank, which is currently in the mutual holding company structure, will reorganize into the fully public stock holding company form of organization in a transaction commonly referred to as a "second-step" conversion. As part of the second-step conversion, the Bank will become a wholly owned subsidiary of a new holding company formed in connection with the transaction (the "Holding Company").

Under the plan of conversion and reorganization, shares of common stock of Columbia held by persons other than the MHC, which currently represent approximately 26.9% of Columbia's outstanding common shares, will be converted into shares of common stock of the newly formed Holding Company pursuant to an exchange ratio intended to preserve the percentage ownership interests of such persons. Shares of common stock of Columbia held by the MHC, which currently represent approximately 73.1% of Columbia's outstanding common shares, will be cancelled in connection with the transaction. In the conversion stock offering, depositors of Columbia Bank with qualifying deposits as of December 31, 2024 will have first priority non-transferable subscription rights to subscribe for shares of common stock of the Holding Company. The number of shares of common stock of the Holding Company to be issued in the proposed stock offering will be based on the aggregate pro forma market value of the common stock of the Holding Company, after giving effect to the proposed merger with Northfield, as determined by an independent appraisal (the "Independent Valuation").

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Northfield will merge into the Holding Company immediately following the completion of the second-step conversion. At the effective time of the merger, each outstanding share of Northfield common stock will be converted into the right to receive either shares of Holding Company common stock or cash, without interest, at the election of the holder, as follows: (i) if the final Independent Valuation is less than $2.3 billion, either 1.425 shares of Holding Company common stock or $14.25 in cash; (ii) if the Independent Valuation is equal to or greater than $2.3 billion and less than $2.6 billion, either 1.450 shares of Holding Company common stock or $14.50 in cash, or (iii) if the Independent Valuation is equal to or greater than $2.6 billion, 1.465 shares of Holding Company common stock or $14.65 in cash. Under the terms of the merger agreement, no more than 30% of the outstanding shares of Northfield common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective time of the merger may be converted into the cash consideration. The merger will only occur if the second-step conversion is completed.

On a pro forma basis at the midpoint of the estimated valuation range for the second-step conversion based on a preliminary independent appraisal, Columbia anticipates that the merger with Northfield would be 50% accretive to Columbia's 2027 earnings per share.

Following the completion of the merger, Thomas J. Kemly will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Holding Company and the Bank, Dennis E. Gibney will continue to serve as First Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of the Holding Company and Columbia Bank and Thomas F. Splaine, Jr. will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Holding Company and Columbia Bank.

In addition, at the effective time of the merger, Steven M. Klein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northfield, will become Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Holding Company and Columbia Bank. Following the completion of the merger, the Board of Directors of the Holding Company and Columbia Bank will consist of the directors of Columbia and Columbia Bank as of the effective time of the merger, as well as four members of Northfield's board of directors, including Steven M. Klein.

"We are excited to announce our second-step conversion and simultaneous merger with Northfield. The simultaneous merger allows us to immediately leverage a portion of the capital raised and materially augment financial results," said Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia. "Northfield has built an excellent deposit franchise with a conservative credit culture, which makes it an ideal fit with Columbia and provides great opportunities for future growth."

"Founded in 1887, in the Northfield section of Staten Island, Northfield Bank has been serving its communities for nearly 140 years. Guided by its core values of Trust, Respect, and Excellence, our team members make a positive difference in the lives and businesses of those in our communities every day." said Steven M. Klein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northfield. "I have known and respected the Columbia team for nearly 40 years, and I believe this combination will create enormous value and opportunity for our team members, customers, and stockholders."

The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Columbia and Northfield. The completion of the merger is subject to the satisfaction of various closing conditions, including the completion of the second-step conversion, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the approval of the merger by the stockholders of both Columbia and Northfield. The completion of the second-step conversion is also subject to the satisfaction of various closing conditions, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, the approval of the conversion by the depositors and certain borrowers of Columbia Bank and the approval of the conversion by the stockholders of Columbia.

The second-step conversion, the conversion offering and the merger are expected to be completed early in the third quarter of 2026.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, is serving as financial advisor to Columbia. Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, will also act as marketing agent for the subscription and community offerings and the lead left book-running manager for any firm commitment underwritten offering conducted by the Holding Company in connection with the second-step conversion. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Northfield, and has rendered a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of Northfield.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP is serving as legal counsel to Columbia and Luse Gorman, PC is serving as legal counsel to Northfield.

Joint Investor Conference Call

Columbia will host a conference call to discuss the proposed transaction at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time today, Monday, February 2, 2026, and Northfield will join to discuss today's announcement. To listen to the live call, please dial 1-800-330-6730 and enter 116477 for the conference ID. A live webcast of the conference call and associate presentation materials will be available on the Events & Presentations section of each company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.columbiabankonline.com/ and https://ir.enorthfield.com/.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc. is a Delaware corporation organized as Columbia Bank's mid-tier stock holding company. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC. Columbia Bank is a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey that operates 71 full-service banking offices and offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area. For more information about Columbia Bank, please visit www.columbiabankonline.com.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is the parent holding company for Northfield Bank. Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 37 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

