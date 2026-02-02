Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Strategic Transaction and Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results

NOTABLE ITEMS FOR THE QUARTER:

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. HAS AGREED TO MERGE WITH COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ: CLBK) SEE JOINT PRESS RELEASE FOR FURTHER DETAILS.

CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.13 PER SHARE, PAYABLE FEBRUARY 25, 2026, TO STOCKHOLDERS OF RECORD AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2026.

$41.0 GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE RECORDED RESULTING IN A NET LOSS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2025 OF $27.4 MILLION, OR $0.69 PER SHARE, COMPARED TO NET INCOME OF $10.8 MILLION, OR $0.27 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND NET INCOME OF $11.3 MILLION, OR $0.27 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024. Fourth quarter 2025 results included the impact of a non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge of $41.0 million, or $1.03 per share, which had no impact on the Company's asset quality, liquidity, or regulatory capital. After this impairment charge the Company has no goodwill remaining. Fourth quarter 2024 results included a gain of $0.06 per share on the sale and consolidation of a Staten Island branch.

NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED BY 16 BASIS POINTS TO 2.70% FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AS COMPARED TO 2.54% FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND BY 52 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO 2.18% FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024.

NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER WAS $36.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $2.2 MILLION, OR 25.0% ANNUALIZED, COMPARED TO $34.5 MILLION FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND AN INCREASE OF $7.0 MILLION, OR 94.1% ANNUALIZED, COMPARED TO $29.7 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024.

DEPOSITS, EXCLUDING BROKERED, INCREASED BY $31.5 MILLION, OR 3.2% ANNUALIZED, FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2025.

LOAN BALANCES DECLINED BY $43.4 MILLION, OR 4.5% ANNUALIZED, FROM SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, PRIMARILY DUE TO A $79.1 MILLION DECREASE IN MULTIFAMILY LOANS, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY INCREASES IN ALL OTHER LOAN CATEGORIES, EXCEPT ONE-TO-FOUR FAMILY RESIDENTIAL LOANS.

COST OF DEPOSITS, EXCLUDING BROKERED, DECREASED TO 1.75% AT DECEMBER 31, 2025, AS COMPARED TO 1.85% AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025.

ASSET QUALITY REMAINS STRONG WITH NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO TOTAL LOANS AT 0.42% COMPARED TO 0.49% AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2025.





WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (the "Company") (Nasdaq:NFBK), the holding company for Northfield Bank, reported a net loss of $27.4 million, or $0.69 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $11.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $796,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $29.9 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the comparable prior year periods was primarily due to a non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge of $41.0 million, or $1.03 per share, partially offset by an increase in net interest income, attributable to lower funding costs and higher yields on loans and securities. The year ended December 31, 2025 included additional tax expense of $580,000, or $0.01 per share, related to options that expired in May 2025. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, net income reflected a $3.4 million, or $0.06 per share, gain on sale of property. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income also included $795,000 of additional tax expense, or $0.02 per share, related to options that expired in June 2024, and severance expense of $683,000, or $0.01 per share, related to staffing realignments.

Commenting on the quarter and year, Steven M. Klein, the Company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Excluding the impact of the goodwill impairment charge, our financial results for the fourth quarter were strong, and reflect our continued commitment to, and execution on, the fundamentals of community-based banking. Our strategic focus is on growing our non-multifamily loan portfolios and low-cost deposits which has increased our net interest margin while maintaining strong asset quality due to our prudent lending standards."

Mr. Klein concluded, "I am pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share, payable February 25, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 12, 2026."

Results of Operations

Comparison of Operating Results for the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Net income was $796,000 and $29.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Significant variances from the prior year are as follows: a $22.9 million increase in net interest income, a $3.1 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $43.3 million increase in non-interest expense, which includes a $41.0 million non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge, and a $5.7 million increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased $22.9 million, or 20.0%, to $137.4 million, from $114.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 due to an $11.7 million decrease in interest expense and an $11.2 million increase in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $99.1 million, or 2.3%, as well as a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased by 21 basis points to 2.70% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 2.91% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased primarily due to a $229.9 million, or 23.4%, decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds, partially offset by a $130.6 million, or 4.1%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was driven by a 20 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 2.37% from 2.57%, partially offset by a seven basis point increase in the cost of borrowed funds to 3.92% from 3.85%. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 26 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets, which increased to 4.62% for the year ended December 31, 2025, from 4.36% for the year ended December 31, 2024, due to higher yields on mortgage-backed securities and loans, partially offset by a $71.0 million, or 1.3%, decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease in interest-earning assets was primarily due to decreases in the average balance of other securities of $224.3 million, the average balance of loans of $175.3 million, and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $88.6 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $415.9 million. The changes reflect the purchase of higher-yielding mortgage-related securities with excess cash and proceeds from the maturities of other securities and paydown of lower-yielding multifamily loans.

Net interest margin increased by 45 basis points to 2.55% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from 2.10% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to higher yields on loans and mortgage backed securities, coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, included $609,000 of interest income related to the settlement of a non-accrual loan in May 2025. The Company accreted interest income related to purchased credit-deteriorated ("PCD") loans of $945,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025, included loan prepayment income of $1.4 million as compared to $863,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $3.1 million to $7.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in general reserves related to a worsening macroeconomic forecast in the current year within our Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") model, higher reserves associated with certain loans which were downgraded, and higher qualitative reserves in the multifamily portfolio. The increase in reserves was partially offset by a decline in loan balances and lower net-charge-offs. Net charge-offs were $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net charge-offs of $6.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, which included charge-offs of $4.2 million and $5.5 million on small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Management continues to monitor the small business unsecured commercial and industrial loan portfolio, which totaled $20.6 million at December 31, 2025.

Non-interest income increased marginally by $128,000, or 0.8%, to $17.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, from $16.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in income on bank-owned life insurance of $2.9 million, primarily related to the exchange of certain policies in the fourth quarter of 2024, which have higher yields, a $440,000 increase in fees and service charges for customer services, attributable to higher overdraft fees, and a $253,000 increase in other non-interest income, primarily higher loan swap fee income. The increases were partially offset by a $3.4 million gain on sale of property in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense increased $43.3 million, or 50.1%, to $129.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $86.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge of $41.0 million in the current quarter. The remaining increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $2.0 million increase in employee compensation and benefits, primarily attributable to higher salary expense related to annual merit increases, an increase in headcount, and higher stock compensation expense as the prior year included a credit of $461,000 related to performance stock awards not expected to vest. Partially offsetting the increase was a decrease of $683,000 related to severance expense recorded in the year ended December 31, 2024. Additionally, there was an $1.2 million increase in data processing costs attributable to an increase in core system expenses commensurate with deposit account growth and digital banking system conversion expenses, and a $380,000 increase in professional fees primarily due to outsourced consulting services and recruitment fees. Partially offsetting the increases was a $510,000 decrease in credit loss expense/(benefit) for off-balance sheet exposure. The decrease in credit loss expense/(benefit) for off-balance sheet exposure was due to a benefit of $228,000 recorded during the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to a provision of $282,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, due to a decrease in the pipeline of loans committed and awaiting closing. Additionally, there was a $222,000 decrease in furniture and equipment expense due to lower depreciation charges and a $360,000 decrease in other non-interest expense, primarily due to decreases in loan and collection costs and other general operating expenses.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $16.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $10.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the increase due to higher taxable income. The current quarter included a $41.0 million non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Net loss was $27.4 million compared to net income of $11.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Significant variances from the comparable prior year quarter are as follows: a $7.0 million increase in net interest income, a $277,000 decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million decrease in non-interest income, a $41.3 million increase in non-interest expense, which includes a $41.0 million non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge, and a $2.3 million increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, increased $7.0 million, or 23.5%, to $36.7 million, from $29.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, due to a $3.9 million increase in interest income and a $3.1 million decrease in interest expense. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a 30 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets to 4.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 4.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to higher yields on mortgage-backed securities and loans, partially offset by a $25.4 million, or 0.5%, decrease in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in the average balance of loans outstanding of $182.1 million, the average balance of other securities of $125.5 million, and the average balance of interest-earning deposits in financial institutions of $83.5 million, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of mortgage-backed securities of $361.6 million. The changes reflect the purchase of higher-yielding mortgage-related securities with excess cash and proceeds from the maturities of other securities. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a 25 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased to 2.60% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 2.85% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as well as a decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $73.2 million, or 1.8%. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities decreased primarily due to an $81.8 million, or 2.4%, decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an $8.4 million, or 1.1%, increase in the average balance of borrowed funds. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was driven by a 38 basis points decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 2.23% from 2.61%, partially offset by a 24 basis point increase in the cost of borrowed funds to 3.92% from 3.68%.

Net interest margin increased by 52 basis points to 2.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from 2.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest margin was primarily due to higher yields on loans and mortgage-backed securities, coupled with a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $235,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $568,000 for quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, included loan prepayment income of $529,000, as compared to $215,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The provision for credit losses on loans decreased by $277,000 to $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to lower net charge-offs and a decline in loan balances, partially offset by an increase in the general reserves related to a worsening macroeconomic forecast in the current quarter within our CECL model as compared to the comparative prior year quarter, an increase in reserves associated with certain loans which were downgraded, and higher qualitative reserves in the multifamily portfolio. Net charge-offs were $411,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net charge-offs of $2.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which included $707,000 and $1.6 million in charge-offs on small business unsecured commercial and industrial loans, for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased by $2.3 million, or 33.2%, to $4.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $3.4 million gain on sale of property in the fourth quarter of 2024, partially offset by increases of $554,000 in income on bank owned life insurance, due to higher yields on existing policies, and $268,000 in other non-interest income, primarily loan swap fee income.

Non-interest expense increased by $41.3 million, or 198.1%, to $62.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $20.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge of $41.0 million in the current quarter. The remaining increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $584,000 increase in employee compensation and benefits, attributable to higher salary expense related to annual merit increases and an increase in headcount, a $358,000 increase in data processing costs attributable to an increase in core system expenses commensurate with deposit account growth, and a $292,000 increase in advertising expense. The increases were partially offset by a $339,000 decrease in the credit loss (benefit)/expense for off-balance sheet exposures, which was due to a benefit of $394,000 recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a benefit of $55,000 recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, due to a decrease in the pipeline of loans committed and awaiting closing, and a $460,000 decrease in other non-interest expense driven by lower general operating expenses.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $5.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, with the increase due to higher taxable income. The current quarter included a $41.0 million non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025

Net loss was $27.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $10.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, respectively. Significant variances from the prior quarter are as follows: a $2.2 million increase in net interest income, a $596,000 increase in provision for credit losses on loans, a $38.7 million increase in non-interest expense, which includes a $41.0 million non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge, and a $1.0 million increase in income tax expense.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 increased by $2.2 million, or 6.2%, to $36.7 million, from $34.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, due to a $1.5 million decrease in interest expense and a $687,000 increase in interest income. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a 12 basis point decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 2.60% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 2.72% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and a $30.3 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, attributable to a $50.3 million, or 6.0%, decrease in the average balance of borrowed funds partially offset by $19.9 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest income was primarily due to a six basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets to 4.69% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 4.63% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Net interest margin increased by 16 basis points to 2.70% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 2.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities coupled with higher yields on loans and other securities. The Company accreted interest income related to PCD loans of $235,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $241,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, included loan prepayment income of $529,000, as compared to $106,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The provision for credit losses on loans increased by $596,000 to $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase in the provision was primarily due to an increase in reserves associated with downgrades of certain loans and higher net charge-offs, partially offset by a decline in loan balances. Net charge-offs were $411,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net charge-offs of $299,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Non-interest income remained stable at $4.7 million for both quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, as the $623,000 decrease in the gains on trading securities, net, was offset by a $624,000 gain in other non-interest income, primarily loan swap fee income. The trading portfolio is utilized to fund the Company's deferred compensation obligation to certain employees and directors of the plan. The participants of this plan, at their election, defer a portion of their compensation. Gains and losses on trading securities have no effect on net income since participants benefit from, and bear the full risk of changes in the trading securities market values. Therefore, the Company records an equal and offsetting amount in compensation expense, reflecting the change in the Company's obligations under the plan.

Non-interest expense increased by $38.7 million, or 165.5%, to $62.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $23.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase in non-interest expense included a $41.0 million non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits, attributable to a $623,000 decrease in deferred compensation expense (which has no effect on net income as there is an equal and offsetting amount in gains on trading securities, described above) and a $341,000 decrease in major medical expense. Additionally, there was a $510,000 decrease in credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures, due to a benefit of $394,000 recorded during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to a provision of $116,000 recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, attributable to a decrease in the loan pipeline, and a $731,000 decrease in other non-interest expense due to lower general operating costs.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $5.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $4.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, with the increase due to higher taxable income. The current quarter included a $41.0 million non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased by $87.6 million, or 1.5%, to $5.75 billion at December 31, 2025, from $5.67 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in available-for-sale debt securities of $311.6 million, or 28.3%, partially offset by decreases in loans receivable of $170.3 million, or 4.2%, goodwill of $41.0 million, or 100%, and other assets of $13.8 million, or 29.4%.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $3.8 million, or 2.3%, to $164.0 million at December 31, 2025, from $167.7 million at December 31, 2024. Balances fluctuate based on the timing of receipt of security and loan repayments and the redeployment of cash into higher-yielding assets such as loans and securities, or the funding of deposit outflows or borrowing maturities.

Loans held for investment, net, decreased by $165.5 million to $3.86 billion at December 31, 2025, from $4.02 billion at December 31, 2024, primarily due to a decrease in multifamily real estate loans, partially offset by increases in all other loan categories. The decrease in multifamily loan balances reflects the Company's continued strategic focus on managing concentration risk within its multifamily real estate loan portfolio, while maintaining disciplined loan pricing. Multifamily loans decreased $236.1 million, or 9.1%, to $2.36 billion at December 31, 2025 from $2.60 billion at December 31, 2024. Home equity loans and lines of credit increased $24.5 million, or 14.1%, to $198.6 million at December 31, 2025 from $174.1 million at December 31, 2024, attributable to new originations, existing customers drawing down on their lines of credit, and decreases in paydowns. Commercial real estate loans increased $21.6 million, or 2.4%, to $911.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $889.8 million at December 31, 2024, attributable to new originations. One-to-four family residential loans increased $14.9 million, or 9.9%, to $165.1 million at December 31, 2025 from $150.2 million at December 31, 2024, attributable to a combination of retail originations through our recently established mortgage department and the purchase of residential mortgage pools from other banks. Construction and land loans increased $8.6 million, or 24.0%, to $44.5 million at December 31, 2025 from $35.9 million at December 31, 2024, as we entered into a $10.9 million loan participation with another bank related to a multifamily development in New Jersey of which we had advanced $9.5 million through December 31, 2025. Commercial and industrial loans increased $2.7 million, or 1.7%, to $166.2 million at December 31, 2025 from $163.4 million at December 31, 2024, the result of continued expansion of our lending team.

Loan balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Real estate loans: Multifamily - 2,361,365 - 2,440,505 - 2,597,484 Commercial mortgage 911,390 894,523 889,801 One-to-four family residential mortgage 165,100 165,969 150,217 Home equity and lines of credit 198,557 193,309 174,062 Construction and land 44,522 34,365 35,897 Total real estate loans 3,680,934 3,728,671 3,847,461 Commercial and industrial loans 166,167 162,053 163,425 Other loans 1,409 1,204 2,165 Total commercial and industrial and other loans 167,576 163,257 165,590 Loans held-for-investment, net (excluding PCD) 3,848,510 3,891,928 4,013,051 PCD loans 8,263 8,418 9,173 Total loans held-for-investment, net - 3,856,773 - 3,900,346 - 4,022,224

As of December 31, 2025, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans (as defined by regulatory guidance) to total risk-based capital was estimated at approximately 380%. Management believes that Northfield Bank (the "Bank") maintains appropriate risk management practices including risk assessments, board-approved underwriting policies and related procedures, which includes monitoring Bank portfolio performance, performing market analysis (economic and real estate), and stressing of the Bank's commercial real estate portfolio under severe, adverse economic conditions. Although management believes the Bank has implemented appropriate policies and procedures to manage its commercial real estate concentration risk, the Bank's regulators could require it to implement additional policies and procedures or could require it to maintain higher levels of regulatory capital, which might adversely affect its loan originations, the Company's ability to pay dividends, and overall profitability.

Our real estate portfolio includes credit risk exposure to loans collateralized by office buildings and multifamily properties in New York State subject to some form of rent regulation limiting increases for rent stabilized multifamily properties. At December 31, 2025, office-related loans represented $174.7 million, or 4.5% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.8 million (although we have originated these types of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 58%. Approximately 39% were owner-occupied. The geographic locations of the properties collateralizing our office-related loans are: 49.9% in New York, 48.6% in New Jersey and 1.5% in Pennsylvania. At December 31, 2025, our largest office-related loan had a principal balance of $86.4 million (with a net active principal balance for the Bank of $28.8 million as we have a 33.3% participation interest), was secured by an office facility located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms. At December 31, 2025, multifamily loans that have some form of rent stabilization or rent control totaled approximately $418.8 million, or 10.9% of our total loan portfolio, with an average balance of $1.7 million (although we have originated these type of loans in amounts substantially greater than this average) and a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 50%. At December 31, 2025, our largest rent-regulated loan had a principal balance of $16.4 million, was secured by an apartment building located in Staten Island, New York, and was performing in accordance with its original contractual terms. Management continues to closely monitor its office and rent-regulated portfolios. For further details on our rent-regulated multifamily portfolio see "Asset Quality".

PCD loans totaled $8.3 million and $9.2 million at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The majority of the remaining PCD loan balance consists of loans acquired as part of a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation-assisted transaction. The Company accreted interest income of $235,000 and $945,000 attributable to PCD loans for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to $568,000 and $1.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. PCD loans had an allowance for credit losses of approximately $2.6 million at December 31, 2025.

The Company's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio increased by $311.6 million, or 28.3%, to $1.41 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.10 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to purchases of securities, partially offset by paydowns and maturities. At December 31, 2025, $1.38 billion of the portfolio consisted of residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae. In addition, the Company held $32.2 million in corporate bonds, substantially all of which were considered investment grade, $614,000 in municipal bonds, and $558,000 in U.S. Government agency securities at December 31, 2025. Gross unrealized losses, net of tax, on available-for-sale debt securities and held-to-maturity securities approximated $10.5 million and $206,000, respectively, at December 31, 2025, and $21.8 million and $400,000, respectively, at December 31, 2024.

Equity securities were $5.0 million at December 31, 2025 and $14.3 million at December 31, 2024. Equity securities are primarily comprised of an investment in a Small Business Administration ("SBA") Loan Fund. This investment is utilized by the Bank as part of its Community Reinvestment Act program. The decrease in equity securities was primarily due to a redemption, at par, of $5.0 million of our investment in the SBA Loan Fund in the second quarter of 2025 and a $4.3 million decrease in money market mutual funds which were liquidated in the third quarter of 2025.

Goodwill decreased by $41.0 million, or 100%, to $0 at December 31, 2025, as the Company recorded a non-cash, non-tax deductible goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2025, based on our annual goodwill impairment test which included market related considerations.

Other assets decreased by $11.7 million, or 25.0%, to $35.2 million at December 31, 2025, from $46.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in deferred tax assets due to a decrease in unrealized losses on the securities available-for-sale portfolio.

Total liabilities increased $102.3 million, or 2.1%, to $5.06 billion at December 31, 2025 as compared to $4.96 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in borrowings of $234.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in deposits of $122.7 million. Brokered deposits decreased by $222.9 million, or 84.6%, to $40.5 million at December 31, 2025, from $263.4 million at December 31, 2024, as the Company placed less reliance on brokered deposits, which had been used as a lower-cost alternative to borrowings. The Company routinely utilizes brokered deposits and borrowed funds to manage interest rate risk, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, and funding needs related to loan originations and deposit activity.

Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, increased $100.2 million, or 2.6%, to $3.98 billion at December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.88 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits, excluding brokered deposits, was primarily attributable to increases of $164.4 million in transaction accounts, and $3.3 million in money market accounts, partially offset by decreases of $21.9 million in time deposits, and $45.6 million in savings accounts. Growth in transaction accounts was primarily due to new municipal relationships and new commercial relationships.

Estimated gross uninsured deposits at December 31, 2025 were $1.99 billion. This total includes fully collateralized uninsured government deposits and intercompany deposits of $1.03 billion, leaving estimated uninsured deposits of approximately $952.9 million, or 23.7%, of total deposits. At December 31, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits totaled $896.5 million, or 21.7% of total deposits.

Deposit account balances are summarized as follows (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Transaction: Non-interest bearing checking - 736,249 - 706,236 - 706,976 Negotiable orders of withdrawal and interest-bearing checking 1,421,244 1,388,572 1,286,154 Total transaction 2,157,493 2,094,808 1,993,130 Savings and money market: Savings 858,600 888,765 904,163 Money market 275,483 270,770 272,145 Total savings 1,134,083 1,159,535 1,176,308 Certificates of deposit: $250,000 and under 541,689 552,801 580,940 Over $250,000 142,041 136,616 124,681 Brokered deposits 40,503 30,000 263,418 Total certificates of deposit 724,233 719,417 969,039 Total deposits - 4,015,809 - 3,973,760 - 4,138,477

Included in the table above are municipal deposit account balances as follows (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Municipal (governmental) customers - 988,347 - 939,705 - 859,319

Borrowed funds increased to $961.9 million at December 31, 2025, from $727.8 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in borrowings was primarily due to a $130.0 million increase in borrowings under an overnight line of credit, and a $103.8 million increase in other borrowings, which were used in lieu of higher costing brokered deposits. Management utilizes borrowings to mitigate interest rate risk, for short-term liquidity, and to a lesser extent from time to time, as part of leverage strategies.

The following is a table of term borrowing maturities (excluding overnight borrowings and subordinated debt) and the weighted average rate by year at December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

Year Amount Weighted Average Rate 2026 $428,484 4.07% 2027 173,000 3.19% 2028 162,343 3.94% $763,827 3.84%

Total stockholders' equity decreased by $14.6 million to $690.1 million at December 31, 2025, from $704.7 at December 31, 2024. The decrease was attributable to $15.0 million in stock repurchases and $21.2 million in dividend payments, partially offset by a $16.1 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with an increase in the estimated fair value of our debt securities available-for-sale portfolio, a $4.7 million increase in equity award activity, and net income of $796,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025. On February 26, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a $5.0 million stock repurchase program, and on April 23, 2025, the Board of Directors approved a $10.0 million stock repurchase program. During the year December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.3 million shares of its common stock outstanding at an average price of $11.52 for a total of $15.0 million pursuant to the approved stock repurchase plans. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had no outstanding repurchase program.

The Company's most liquid assets are cash and cash equivalents, corporate bonds, and unpledged mortgage-related securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac, that we can either borrow against or sell. We also have the ability to surrender bank-owned life insurance contracts. The surrender of these contracts would subject the Company to income taxes and penalties for increases in the cash surrender values over the original premium payments. We also have the ability to obtain additional funding from the FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank of New York utilizing unencumbered and unpledged securities and multifamily loans. The Company expects to have sufficient funds available to meet current commitments in the normal course of business. The Company's on-hand liquidity ratio as of December 31, 2025 was 17.7%.

The Company had the following primary sources of liquidity at December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands):

Cash and cash equivalents(1) - 151,900 Corporate bonds(2) - 17,779 Multifamily loans(2) - 1,100,520 Mortgage-backed securities (issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac)(2) - 709,326

(1) Excludes $12.1 million of cash at Northfield Bank.

(2) Represents estimated remaining borrowing potential.

The Company and the Bank utilize the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework. The CBLR replaces the risk-based and leverage capital requirements in the generally applicable capital rules. At December 31, 2025, the Company and the Bank's estimated CBLR ratios were 12.24% and 12.84%, respectively, which exceeded the minimum requirement to be considered well-capitalized of 9.0%.

Asset Quality

The following table details total non-accrual loans (excluding PCD), non-performing loans, non-performing assets, troubled debt restructurings on which interest is accruing, and accruing loans 30 to 89 days delinquent at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Non-accrual loans: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily - 3,688 - 2,632 - 2,609 Commercial mortgage 5,012 5,833 4,578 Home equity and lines of credit 1,778 1,947 1,270 Commercial and industrial 4,732 4,853 5,807 Total non-accrual loans 15,210 15,265 14,264 Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing: Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily - - - - - 164 Commercial mortgage 51 52 - One-to-four family residential 863 870 882 Home equity and lines of credit 7 29 140 Commercial and industrial - 2,851 - Other 4 - - Total loans held-for-investment delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing 925 3,802 1,186 Non-performing loans held-for-sale Commercial mortgage - - 4,397 Commercial and industrial - - 500 Total non-performing loans held-for-sale - - 4,897 Total non-performing loans 16,135 19,067 20,347 Total non-performing assets - 16,135 - 19,067 - 20,347 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.42 % 0.49 % 0.51 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.36 % Accruing loans 30-89 days delinquent - 11,424 - 16,655 - 9,336

The increase in non-accrual multifamily loans at December 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024, was primarily due to one loan with an outstanding balance of $1.1 million that was placed on non-accrual as it was 92 days past due at December 31, 2025. The loan is considered well secured by collateral property in New Jersey with an appraised value of $1.9 million and is in the process of collection.

The decrease in non-performing loans held-for-sale from December 31, 2024, was due to repayment of the loans in full from a settlement agreement in bankruptcy.

Accruing Loans 30 to 89 Days Delinquent

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent and on accrual status totaled $11.4 million, $16.7 million, and $9.3 million at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. The following table sets forth delinquencies for accruing loans by type and by amount at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Held-for-investment Real estate loans: Multifamily - 471 - 2,337 - 2,831 Commercial mortgage 6,984 8,139 78 One-to-four family residential 1,124 2,546 2,407 Home equity and lines of credit 1,110 1,220 1,472 Commercial and industrial loans 1,735 2,413 2,545 Other loans - - 3 Total delinquent accruing loans held-for-investment - 11,424 - 16,655 - 9,336

The increase in delinquent commercial mortgage loans from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to one loan which had an outstanding balance of $6.5 million and was 61 days past due at December 31, 2025. The loan is considered well secured and in the process of collection.

PCD Loans (Held-for-Investment)

The Company accounts for PCD loans at estimated fair value using discounted expected future cash flows deemed to be collectible on the date acquired. Based on its detailed review of PCD loans and experience in loan workouts, management believes it has a reasonable expectation about the amount and timing of future cash flows and accordingly has classified PCD loans ($8.3 million at December 31, 2025 and $9.2 million at December 31, 2024) as accruing, even though they may be contractually past due. At December 31, 2025, 4.0% of PCD loans were past due 30 to 89 days, and 23.2% were past due 90 days or more, as compared to 2.1% and 24.9%, respectively, at December 31, 2024.

Our multifamily loan portfolio at December 31, 2025 totaled $2.36 billion, or 61% of our total loan portfolio, of which $418.8 million, or 10.9%, included loans collateralized by properties in New York with units subject to some percentage of rent regulation. The table below sets forth details about our multifamily loan portfolio in New York (dollars in thousands).

% Rent Regulated Balance % Portfolio Total NY Multifamily Portfolio Average Balance Largest Loan LTV Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) 30-89 Days Delinquent Non-Accrual Special Mention Substandard 0 - 327,796 43.9 - - 1,360 - 28,904 51.5 - 1.49x - 471 - 595 - 1,506 - 850 >0-10 4,623 0.6 1,541 2,076 50.1 1.43 - - - - >10-20 16,750 2.3 1,396 2,786 47.5 1.60 - - - - >20-30 18,945 2.5 2,105 5,352 52.3 1.41 - - - - >30-40 15,671 2.1 1,306 2,988 42.8 1.77 - - - - >40-50 18,131 2.4 1,133 2,172 47.0 1.70 - - - - >50-60 9,066 1.2 1,511 2,271 38.6 1.92 - - - - >60-70 21,555 2.9 2,694 10,941 52.6 1.45 - - - - >70-80 22,523 3.0 2,252 4,815 46.8 1.73 - - - - >80-90 20,080 2.7 1,181 3,089 50.2 1.70 - - - 1,104 >90-100 271,430 36.4 1,718 16,381 50.7 1.58 - 1,987 5,986 4,246 Total - 746,570 100.0 - - 1,517 - 28,904 50.5 - 1.55x - 471 - 2,582 - 7,492 - 6,200

The table below sets forth our New York rent-regulated loans by county (dollars in thousands).

County Balance LTV DSCR Bronx - 114,859 50.3% 1.68x Kings 177,597 49.6% 1.57 Nassau 2,124 35.3% 2.13 New York 43,865 45.7% 1.48 Queens 36,166 43.2% 1.89 Richmond 30,994 59.9% 1.35 Westchester 13,169 57.7% 1.21 Total - 418,774 49.8- 1.60x

* Weighted Average

None of the loans that are rent-regulated in New York are interest only. During 2026, 21 loans with an aggregate principal balance of $50.2 million will re-price.

About Northfield Bank

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 37 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. For more information about Northfield Bank, please visit www.eNorthfield.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be wrong. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Northfield Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties as described in our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, those related to general economic conditions, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competition and demand for financial services in our market area, competition among depository and other financial institutions, including with respect to fees and interest rates, fluctuations in residential and commercial real estate values and market conditions, changes in the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in liquidity and our ability to access cost-effective funding, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses, a possible U.S. government shutdown, changes in the quality and/or composition of our loan and securities portfolios, prepayment speeds, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions, changes in the value of our goodwill or other intangible assets, changes in regulatory fees, assessments and capital requirements, inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins, reduce the fair value of financial instruments or reduce our ability to originate loans, the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements, cyber security and fraud risks against our information technology and those of our third-party providers, the ability of third-party providers to perform their obligations to us, the effects of war, conflict, and acts of terrorism, our ability to successfully integrate acquired entities, and adverse changes in the securities markets. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release, or conform these statements to actual events.

(Tables follow)

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OTHER DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended At or For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Selected Financial Ratios: Performance Ratios (1) Return on assets (ratio of net (loss)/income to average total assets) (1.92 )% 0.79 - 0.75 - 0.01 - 0.52 - Return on equity (ratio of net (loss)/income to average equity) (15.06 - 6.40 5.99 0.11 4.30 Average equity to average total assets 12.73 12.28 12.56 12.57 12.14 Interest rate spread 2.09 1.54 1.91 1.92 1.45 Net interest margin 2.70 2.18 2.54 2.55 2.10 Efficiency ratio (2) 150.15 56.75 59.59 84.15 65.90 Non-interest expense to average total assets 4.34 1.46 1.64 2.29 1.51 Non-interest expense to average total interest-earning assets 4.57 1.53 1.72 2.41 1.58 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 130.88 129.20 129.93 130.14 128.77 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-performing assets to total assets 0.28 0.36 0.33 0.28 0.36 Non-performing loans (3) to total loans (4) 0.42 0.51 0.49 0.42 0.51 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (5) 236.42 227.72 193.48 236.42 227.72 Allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment, net (6) 0.99 0.87 0.95 0.99 0.87

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (excluding PCD loans), and are included in total loans held-for-investment, net.

(4) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, acquired loans, and loans held-for-sale.

(5) Excludes loans held-for-sale.

(6) Includes originated loans held-for-investment, PCD loans, and acquired loans.



NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks - 12,051 - 12,528 - 13,043 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 151,900 119,197 154,701 Total cash and cash equivalents 163,951 131,725 167,744 Trading securities 15,215 14,968 13,884 Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 1,412,419 1,330,904 1,100,817 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 8,339 8,396 9,303 Equity securities 5,000 5,000 14,261 Loans held-for-sale - - 4,897 Loans held-for-investment, net 3,856,773 3,900,346 4,022,224 Allowance for credit losses (38,144 - (36,890 - (35,183 - Net loans held-for-investment 3,818,629 3,863,456 3,987,041 Accrued interest receivable 20,118 19,411 19,078 Bank-owned life insurance 182,828 180,997 175,759 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 46,568 45,718 35,894 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,789 24,959 27,771 Premises and equipment, net 19,938 20,369 21,985 Goodwill - 41,012 41,012 Due from broker - - - Other assets 35,216 38,588 46,932 Total assets - 5,754,010 - 5,725,503 - 5,666,378 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: LIABILITIES: Deposits - 4,015,809 - 3,973,760 - 4,138,477 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 900,216 880,100 666,402 Subordinated debentures, net of issuance costs 61,665 61,610 61,442 Lease liabilities 29,643 28,919 32,209 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 20,276 23,165 24,057 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 36,342 38,350 39,095 Total liabilities 5,063,951 5,005,904 4,961,682 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Total stockholders' equity 690,059 719,599 704,696 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 5,754,010 - 5,725,503 - 5,666,378 Total shares outstanding 41,801,495 41,810,525 42,903,598 Tangible book value per share (1) - 16.51 - 16.23 - 15.46

(1) Tangible book value per share is calculated based on total stockholders' equity, excluding intangible assets (goodwill and core deposit intangibles), divided by total shares outstanding as of the balance sheet date. Core deposit intangibles were $0, $34, and $69 at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively, and are included in other assets.

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF (LOSS) INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Interest income: Loans - 46,486 - 45,902 - 46,402 - 184,832 - 183,932 Mortgage-backed securities 14,954 9,160 14,757 55,608 29,406 Other securities 384 1,428 377 2,000 11,459 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York dividends 832 885 706 3,128 3,704 Deposits in other financial institutions 977 2,347 704 3,528 9,407 Total interest income 63,633 59,722 62,946 249,096 237,908 Interest expense: Deposits 18,388 22,031 19,021 78,885 82,272 Borrowings 7,742 7,169 8,576 29,525 37,822 Subordinated debt 836 837 837 3,320 3,329 Total interest expense 26,966 30,037 28,434 111,730 123,423 Net interest income 36,667 29,685 34,512 137,366 114,485 Provision for credit losses 1,665 1,942 1,069 7,402 4,281 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 35,002 27,743 33,443 129,964 110,204 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges for customer services 1,773 1,634 1,792 6,870 6,430 Income on bank-owned life insurance 1,831 1,277 1,863 7,069 4,216 (Losses) on available-for-sale debt securities, net - - - - (6 - Gain on trading securities, net 181 68 804 1,694 1,665 Gain on sale of loans - - - - 51 Gain on sale of property - 3,402 - - 3,402 Other 891 623 267 1,317 1,064 Total non-interest income 4,676 7,004 4,726 16,950 16,822 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 12,345 11,761 13,522 51,370 49,338 Occupancy 3,133 3,253 3,081 13,075 13,058 Furniture and equipment 397 436 403 1,625 1,847 Data processing 2,279 1,921 2,439 9,242 8,025 Professional fees 740 762 860 3,575 3,195 Advertising 579 287 310 1,433 1,569 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance 613 625 548 2,396 2,488 Credit loss (benefit)/expense for off-balance sheet exposures (394 - (55 - 116 (228 - 282 Impairment of Goodwill 41,012 - - 41,012 - Other 1,372 1,832 2,103 6,363 6,723 Total non-interest expense 62,076 20,822 23,382 129,863 86,525 (Loss) income before income tax expense (22,398 - 13,925 14,787 17,051 40,501 Income tax expense 5,004 2,674 4,036 16,255 10,556 Net (Loss) income - (27,402 - - 11,251 - 10,751 - 796 - 29,945 Net (Loss) income per common share: Basic (loss) earnings per common share - (0.69 - - 0.28 - 0.27 - 0.02 - 0.72 Diluted earnings per common share NA - 0.27 - 0.27 - 0.02 - 0.72 Basic average shares outstanding 39,729,467 40,889,355 39,702,018 40,116,839 41,567,370 Diluted average shares outstanding 39,817,471 41,029,275 39,760,747 40,173,403 41,628,660

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC.

ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME

(Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/ Rate (1) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/ Rate (1) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/ Rate (1) Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) - 3,862,711 - 46,486 4.77 - - 3,912,274 - 46,402 4.71 - - 4,044,787 - 45,902 4.51 - Mortgage-backed securities (3) 1,311,958 14,954 4.52 1,296,463 14,757 4.52 950,309 9,160 3.83 Other securities (3) 51,938 384 2.93 52,233 377 2.86 177,462 1,428 3.20 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 41,123 832 8.03 43,401 706 6.45 37,065 885 9.50 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 120,619 977 3.21 84,050 704 3.32 204,146 2,347 4.57 Total interest-earning assets 5,388,349 63,633 4.69 5,388,421 62,946 4.63 5,413,769 59,722 4.39 Non-interest-earning assets 283,279 282,745 277,067 Total assets - 5,671,628 - 5,671,166 - 5,690,836 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts - 2,557,626 - 12,180 1.89 - - 2,514,578 - 12,415 1.96 - - 2,424,370 - 11,997 1.97 - Certificates of deposit 713,591 6,208 3.45 736,704 6,606 3.56 928,658 10,034 4.30 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,271,217 18,388 2.23 3,251,282 19,021 2.32 3,353,028 22,031 2.61 Borrowed funds 784,085 7,742 3.92 834,425 8,576 4.08 775,722 7,169 3.68 Subordinated debt 61,629 836 5.38 61,573 837 5.39 61,406 837 5.42 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,116,931 26,966 2.60 4,147,280 28,434 2.72 4,190,156 30,037 2.85 Non-interest bearing deposits 740,464 720,124 703,886 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 92,209 91,466 97,918 Total liabilities 4,949,604 4,958,870 4,991,960 Stockholders' equity 722,024 712,296 698,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 5,671,628 - 5,671,166 - 5,690,836 Net interest income - 36,667 - 34,512 - 29,685 Net interest rate spread (4) 2.09 - 1.91 - 1.54 - Net interest-earning assets (5) - 1,271,418 - 1,241,141 - 1,223,613 Net interest margin (6) 2.70 - 2.54 - 2.18 - Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 130.88 - 129.93 - 129.20 -

(1) Average yields and rates are annualized.

(2) Includes non-accruing loans.

(3) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.

(4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/ Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) - 3,931,319 - 184,832 4.70 % - 4,106,641 - 183,932 4.48 % Mortgage-backed securities (2) 1,247,621 55,608 4.46 831,681 29,406 3.54 Other securities (2) 69,474 2,000 2.88 293,776 11,459 3.90 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 39,691 3,128 7.88 38,350 3,704 9.66 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 100,738 3,528 3.50 189,379 9,407 4.97 Total interest-earning assets 5,388,843 249,096 4.62 5,459,827 237,908 4.36 Non-interest-earning assets 280,950 271,162 Total assets - 5,669,793 - 5,730,989 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings, NOW, and money market accounts - 2,516,697 - 48,970 1.95 % - 2,449,037 - 50,228 2.05 % Certificates of deposit 809,542 29,915 3.70 746,629 32,044 4.29 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,326,239 78,885 2.37 3,195,666 82,272 2.57 Borrowed funds 753,134 29,525 3.92 982,994 37,822 3.85 Subordinated debt 61,546 3,320 5.39 61,322 3,329 5.43 Total interest-bearing liabilities - 4,140,919 111,730 2.70 - 4,239,982 123,423 2.91 Non-interest bearing deposits 722,711 694,543 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 93,373 100,704 Total liabilities 4,957,003 5,035,229 Stockholders' equity 712,790 695,760 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 5,669,793 - 5,730,989 Net interest income - 137,366 - 114,485 Net interest rate spread (3) 1.92 % 1.45 % Net interest-earning assets (4) - 1,247,924 - 1,219,845 Net interest margin (5) 2.55 % 2.10 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 130.14 % 128.77 %

(1) Includes non-accruing loans -

(2) Securities available-for-sale and other securities are reported at amortized cost.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

