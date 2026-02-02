Cabot Corporation Completes Acquisition of Mexico Carbon Manufacturing S.A. de C.V. from Bridgestone Corporation

BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Mexico Carbon Manufacturing S.A. de C.V. (MXCB) from Bridgestone Corporation. The transaction follows the announcement of a definitive agreement in August and the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Cabot has long supplied Bridgestone with reinforcing carbon products, and this acquisition further strengthens the partnership between the two companies. In addition, this acquisition expands Cabot's global manufacturing footprint and reinforces its position as a leading provider of reinforcing carbons. Strategically located near Cabot's existing facility in Altamira, Mexico, MXCB not only enhances production capacity and operational flexibility but also offers the capability to manufacture a broader range of reinforcing carbon products. This flexibility enables Cabot to better support diverse customer needs and future growth opportunities.

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward in our strategy to grow in our core markets. By adding the MXCB facility to our global network, we are expanding our manufacturing capabilities, enhancing supply reliability for our customers, and positioning Cabot for long-term success," said Sean Keohane, president and chief executive officer, Cabot Corporation. "We are excited to welcome the MXCB team to Cabot and look forward to building on our strong partnership with Bridgestone as we continue to deliver industry-leading reinforcing solutions around the world."

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com.

ABOUT BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION

Bridgestone is a global leader in tires and rubber building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company employs approximately 121,000 people globally and conducts business in more than 150 countries and territories worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, see "Risk Factors" in Cabot's Annual Report on Form 10-K.