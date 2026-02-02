Limitless X Holdings, Inc.: Limitless X Holdings Announces Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Stake in Instacart-Integrated AI Meal Planning and Smart Shopping Platform DING

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX) today announced that its wholly owned technology subsidiary, BodyCor Inc., has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a controlling equity interest in Ding Easy AI LLC ("DING"), an AI-powered nutrition and wellness platform integrated directly with Instacart.

The proposed transaction positions DING as a foundational technology layer within the Limitless X wellness ecosystem, combining AI-driven nutrition guidance with real-world grocery fulfillment through Instacart's national infrastructure.

How DING Works: AI-Driven Nutrition Meets Real-World Grocery Execution

DING is designed to simplify healthy living by transforming nutrition decisions into actionable, shoppable outcomes. Through its AI-assisted platform, users receive personalized meal and nutrition guidance based on dietary preferences, lifestyle goals, and household needs. Rather than stopping at recommendations, the DING platform converts those insights into Instacart-enabled grocery carts, allowing users to seamlessly order ingredients directly from participating retailers.

This approach removes common friction points in nutrition planning, including decision fatigue, ingredient sourcing, and inconsistent execution, by aligning personalized guidance with immediate access to groceries through Instacart's delivery and pickup network.

By integrating directly with Instacart's platform, DING enables users to move from planning to purchase in a single workflow, reinforcing consistency, adherence, and long-term habit formation around healthier eating.

Strategic Importance of the Instacart Integration:

The Instacart integration is central to the DING platform's strategy and scalability. Rather than building or managing its own logistics, DING leverages Instacart's established infrastructure, retailer relationships, and consumer familiarity to focus on software, personalization, and user experience.

Under the LOI, BodyCor is expected to obtain full access and operational control of the Instacart integration associated with the DING platform, ensuring alignment across technology, data visibility, and platform governance as the product evolves.

This structure allows Limitless X to pursue a capital-efficient, asset-light model while benefiting from Instacart's national reach and embedded consumer behavior.

Transaction Overview

Pursuant to the LOI, BodyCor intends to acquire 60% of the fully diluted equity of DING through a stock-for-stock transaction, valuing DING at a pre-money enterprise value of $15 million, subject to customary due diligence and definitive documentation.

As consideration, DING equity holders are expected to receive restricted common shares of Limitless X Holdings Inc. with an aggregate target value of $9 million, determined based on the volume-weighted average price of LIMX common stock over the 90-day period preceding closing.

Growth Capital to Accelerate Platform Development

The LOI further contemplates that BodyCor may provide up to $1.75 million in growth capital, subject to conditions, to support:

Expansion of AI-driven nutrition and personalization features

Enhancement of the Instacart-integrated user experience

Product refinement, analytics, and platform scalability

User engagement, retention, and habit-formation tools





Initial funding tranches are expected to be tied to defined budgets, reporting standards, and performance milestones.

Governance and Long-Term Alignment

Following closing, BodyCor will obtain governance and oversight rights consistent with a controlling equity position, including board representation and approval rights over material actions, as to be detailed in definitive agreements.

The transaction structure also includes a future call option allowing BodyCor to acquire the remaining equity interest in DING upon achievement of defined valuation thresholds, aligning incentives around long-term platform growth.

Strategic Vision

"DING bridges a critical gap between knowing what to eat and actually doing it," said Jas Mathur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Limitless X Holdings Inc. "By combining AI-driven nutrition guidance with Instacart's real-world grocery execution, this platform has the potential to materially improve how people approach food, health, and consistency without adding complexity to their lives."

"This proposed acquisition reflects our broader strategy of building technology-enabled wellness platforms that integrate seamlessly into everyday consumer behavior," Mathur added.



