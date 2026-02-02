

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - L&F (066970.KS) on Monday posted a loss from continuing operations before tax of KRW 180.312 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, wider than a loss of KRW 147.829 billion in the same period last year.



Net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company totaled KRW 183.003 billion, compared with a loss of KRW 116.530 billion in the prior-year period.



Sales for the quarter jumped 69.1% year-on-year to KRW 617.785 billion, from KRW 363.350 billion last year.



