Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that a classic, porphyry-related phyllic alteration zone was intercepted in drill hole DDH25-71, that was drilled at company's Cuba Zone (Figure 1), which is located 1200 meters northeast of the South Gold Zone, now part of a larger Billy Zone.





Figure 1. Geologic map of Cuba Zone (red), with traces of DDH25-71, DDH-MM-18-37 and DDH-MM-34 drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/282409_dbd19aeba48628d2_002full.jpg

Drill hole DDH25-71 was based on earlier copper intercepts from drill holes DDH-MM-18-37 and DDH-MM-18-34. The purpose of this drill hole was to explore potentially deeper, structurally controlled porphyry copper mineralization.





Figure 2. Longitudinal section looking northeast, showing the drill hole DDH25-71 and drill holes MM-18-37 and MM-18-34 with projected drill results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/282409_dbd19aeba48628d2_003full.jpg

Pyrite is present within the phyllic altered zone, being mostly fine and disseminated, with occasional stringers and veinlets.

Quartz stockwork was also observed locally (Figure 3).

Based on geological observations from this hole, the next Cuba zone drill hole can be drilled from the northeast, which could intercept the mineralized zone earlier.

A





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/282409_dbd19aeba48628d2_004full.jpg

B





Figure 3. Examples of quartz stockwork in DDH25-71 drill core. 35 cm long HQ core.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/282409_dbd19aeba48628d2_005full.jpg

Phyllic alteration is very important in the exploration for copper porphyry deposits, as it often defines a halo or a shell surrounding the central, potassic (K-feldspar/biotite) alteration zone.

Patchy potassic (K-feldspar) alteration was also intercepted, in the lowermost part of drill hole DDH25-71, starting at 542.93 m, and extending until the end of the drill hole at 586.64 m, gradually increasing in its size and intensity with increasing depth.

Below 577.68 m, and especially between 580.84 m and 586.64 m (end of drill hole, Figure 4), the core looks similar in its appearance (patchy potassic, K-feldspar alteration and brecciated nature) to the best mineralized intervals of MM-18-37 drill hole, which were also at the very end of drill hole MM-18-37, from 225 m to 233 m (final depth).

Magnetic susceptibility readings in drill hole DDH25-71 made a very sharp, big increase at 560 m, compared to earlier readings. All magnetic susceptibility readings from 560 m to 588 m (measured at every meter) were high to very high.





Figure 4. Patchy potassic (K-feldspar alteration) at 582.50 m-583.70 m in drill hole DDH25-71.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/282409_dbd19aeba48628d2_006full.jpg

Core logging has been completed, with ongoing core cutting and samples being prepared for shipping to the lab in Calgary.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Goran Markovic, MSc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101, and is an Independent Consulting Geologist commissioned by Sego Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282409

Source: Sego Resources Inc.