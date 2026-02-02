

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A research team from Northwestern University in the US developed a total artificial lung (TAL) system that works like human lungs by adding oxygen to the blood. The system also helps control blood flow and reduces strain on the heart.



The system was developed for a man from Missouri, who was airlifted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital while on advanced life support. He was suffering from severe lung failure caused by influenza, which quickly progressed into pneumonia and sepsis. At one point, his heart stopped, and doctors had to perform CPR.



In some cases, lungs can recover with time and extended life support. However, this patient's condition was extremely serious, and he required a lung transplant. Unfortunately, he was too unstable to safely undergo surgery at that stage.



'That infection caused his lungs to liquify and then continued to progress to the rest of his body,' said Dr. Ankit Bharat in the press release.



To manage the situation, doctors created a total artificial lung system that helped maintain proper blood circulation through the heart. This allowed the patient to survive for 48 hours without his own lungs before the transplant could take place.



The TAL played a key role in stabilizing the patient and keeping him alive until donor lungs became available. More than two years later, the patient has recovered well and now has fully functioning lungs.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News