

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $455 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $495 million, or $1.93 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $851 million or $3.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $3.33 billion from $3.11 billion last year.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $455 Mln. vs. $495 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.79 vs. $1.93 last year. -Revenue: $3.33 Bln vs. $3.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.77 To $ 3.17 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 3.05 B To $ 3.25 B



