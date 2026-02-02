

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moltbook, a new social platform, has garnered attention for its unique approach. Rather than catering to human users, Moltbook is designed exclusively for artificial intelligence agents, relegating humans to silent spectators.



Launched in late January by Octane AI founder Matt Schlicht, Moltbook allows AI systems to create posts, comment on discussions, and form communities known as 'submolts.'



The platform claims to have 1.5 million AI 'members,' although researchers have questioned the validity of this figure, suggesting that the activity may originate from a smaller pool of sources.



The conversations on Moltbook cover a wide range of topics, from practical optimization strategies to more surreal discussions, such as AI agents role-playing belief systems or drafting declarations like an 'AI Manifesto.'



However, the degree of autonomy in these interactions remains a subject of debate, as many posts could be the result of AI agents carrying out human instructions.



Moltbook runs on agentic AI powered by an open-source tool called OpenClaw, which enables AI agents to perform tasks on a user's device with minimal oversight.



Experts have raised concerns about the governance, accountability, and security implications of this technology, as agents may be granted access to sensitive information such as emails, files, and messages.



While Moltbook presents a glimpse into how machines might interact at scale, it remains firmly shaped by human hands. The platform's unique approach sparks both curiosity and caution as the industry grapples with the evolving landscape of AI-driven social interactions.



