

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradyne Inc. (TER) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $257.220 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $146.253 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Teradyne Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $283.0 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 43.8% to $1.083 billion from $752.884 million last year.



Teradyne Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $257.220 Mln. vs. $146.253 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $0.90 last year. -Revenue: $1.083 Bln vs. $752.884 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.89 To $ 2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.150 B To $ 1.250 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News