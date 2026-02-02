Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - DRC Gold Corp. (CSE: DRC) (FSE: 5AT0) (formerly, AJN Resources Inc.) (DRC Gold or the Company) is pleased to announce that David Wargo has been appointed to DRC Gold's board of directors.

Mr. Wargo is the CEO and Head of Investment Banking for SCP Resource Finance, formerly Sprott Capital Partners, and a senior natural resource investment banker with over 25 years of experience in the mining and banking industries. He spent 10 years of his career financing Congolese companies in the copper and gold spaces, with a particular focus on the Kivu region of Congo. Mr. Wargo is a chemical engineer and holds an MBA.

Klaus Eckhof, CEO of DRC Gold, commented: "We welcome Dave to our board. His appointment will complement our board's technical background, and expand our Company's specialist knowledge and contact base during an expected period of growth."

Stock Option Grants:

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 2,250,000 incentive stock options (Stock Options) to a director and a consultant in accordance with DRC Gold's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan. These Stock Options have a four-year term, an exercise price of $0.31 per common share and vest immediately.

About DRC Gold Corp.

DRC Gold is a junior exploration company. DRC Gold's management and directors possess over 50 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although DRC Gold Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, DRC Gold Corp. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282438

Source: DRC Gold Corp.