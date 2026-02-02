

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research company, has launched a standalone app for Codex, its AI-powered coding assistant. The new app is initially available to all ChatGPT users on Apple computers, including free users, for a limited time.



The Codex app is designed as a streamlined 'command center' that allows software developers to manage multiple AI agents simultaneously. These agents can independently complete tasks such as writing and modifying code, running in parallel across separate project-based threads.



Developers can review changes in real time and collaborate with agents on longer, more complex workflows. The app also includes a growing library of 'skills,' such as image generation, enabling agents to go beyond pure coding tasks.



AI coding assistants have surged in popularity over the past year, and OpenAI stated that more than 1 million developers used Codex in the last month alone.



The company first introduced Codex in April 2022 and made it generally available in October 2022. The standalone app is the latest move in OpenAI's effort to compete more aggressively with rivals such as Anthropic and Cursor, which are also racing to dominate the developer AI space.



According to OpenAI's chief executive, Sam Altman, Codex has become the 'most loved internal product' the company has ever had, and he has personally been using it extensively to build new projects.



Alongside the launch of the standalone app, OpenAI is temporarily doubling rate limits for paid Codex users and opening access to free and low-cost Go subscribers.



The launch of the Codex standalone app underscores OpenAI's broader strategy to widen adoption and deepen engagement as competition in the AI-powered software development space continues to intensify.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News