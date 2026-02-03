Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: NEXUF) (FSE: JA7) ("Nexus" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated November 5, 2025, the Company has approved additional marketing expenditures pursuant to its existing engagement with MCS Market Communication Services GmbH ("MCS") (address Saarlandstraße 28, 58511 Lüdenscheid, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany; info@mcsmarket.de; +49 177 248 1220). MCS was retained by the Company on November 3, 2025 to provide digital marketing services for an term of six (6) months term which commenced on November 15, 2025. In connection with the continuation and expansion of these services, the Company has approved additional compensation to MCS in the amount of €250,000.

As previously disclosed, MCS will, as appropriate, continue to provide the Company with a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services including, among other things: the development and management of digital campaigns, the creation of text materials; detailed keyword research and campaign optimization; creation of customized landing pages and coordination with online marketers; and placements across various online channels to improve reach and visibility. MCS will execute these services through online platforms using demographic, geographic, keyword, and interest-based targeting to reach relevant investor audiences.

As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, MCS has an arm's length relationship with the Company and does not currently hold any securities of Nexus. The Company will not issue any securities to MCS as compensation for its marketing services.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian exploration company focused on uranium projects in North America. In the United States, the Company holds the Chord, Wolf Canyon, Deadhorse, and RC projects in South Dakota, and the South Pass project in Wyoming. The Great Divide Basin project in Wyoming is now under option to Canamera Energy Metals Corp. In Canada, Nexus holds the Mann Lake project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. For more information, visit www.nexusuranium.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: the scope and term of MCS' engagement, the services that MCS will provide to the Company, and the platforms through which MCS will carry out the services. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated" "expected" "intends" "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

