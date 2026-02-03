Summary: Earned Wisdom: Stories of Overcoming and Resilience by Dan Weddle has achieved #1 bestseller status on Amazon as of December 11, ranking at the top of multiple categories. The book offers honest and personal recounts of overcoming adversity, leadership, and building a meaningful life and career through perseverance, faith, and determination.

Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Earned Wisdom: Stories of Overcoming and Resilience by Dan Weddle has secured the #1 spot on Amazon in the Motivational Business Management, Personal Success in Business, and Biographies of Business Professionals categories.

The book is an inspiring and candid reflection on Dan Weddle's personal and professional journey. As President and CEO of ProTech Services Group, Inc., Weddle traces the long, often painful road that shaped him into the leader he is today. Weddle grew up in a broken family with generational struggles around addiction and limited financial stability, and navigated grief, loss, and career uncertainty for a long time. Through the book, he offers readers an honest look at what it takes to keep moving forward.

Earned Wisdom by Dan Weddle

Before becoming the President and CEO of a respected technology and talent services firm, Weddle began his career as a nineteen-year-old beat cop specializing in narcotics. During that time, he never would've imagined leading an innovative IT company one day. However, through hard work, learning on the job, and consistently seizing opportunities as they arose, Weddle built a thriving career.

The book also explores extremely personal chapters of Weddle's life. He shares what it meant to juggle three jobs, make a complete career shift, become an instant father, and face the devastating loss of a child. These experiences shaped his leadership style and his outlook on life. Throughout Earned Wisdom, Weddle emphasizes the importance of faith, family, and community, as well as the humility to ask for help when it is needed most.

"There will almost always, at some point in life, be struggles and hardships," Weddle says. "No one can avoid them. What's important is how we deal with those hardships, and that we get back up every time we're knocked down."

Dan Weddle is also widely recognized for his leadership at ProTech Services Group, Inc., a Memphis-based company founded in 1992. The firm provides managed services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, technology consulting, and talent acquisition. In the Memphis community, Weddle serves on multiple boards, including Streets Ministries and the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission, and is actively engaged in leadership and advisory organizations.

These experiences and successes converge in Earned Wisdom, offering readers a fresh service-based perspective on leadership and responsibility. The book's success is an incredible milestone for Dan Weddle.

Earned Wisdom: Stories of Overcoming and Resilience is available on Amazon.

About the Author:

Dan Weddle is the President and CEO of ProTech Services Group, Inc., a Memphis, Tennessee-based technology and talent services firm. He has more than three decades of experience in leadership, IT consulting, and business development. Weddle is known for his people-first approach and commitment to helping organizations and individuals succeed personally and professionally. Earned Wisdom is his debut book, offering lessons on adversity, leadership, and life experience.

