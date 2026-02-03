

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 9.5 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 589.403 trillion yen.



That beat expectations for a decline of 10.2 percent following the upwardly revised 9.7 percent drop in December (originally -9.8 percent).



Banknotes in circulation dropped 2.8 percent on year, while coins in circulation fell 1.3 percent. Current account balances tumbled 11.1 percent, including a 9.7 percent drop in reserve balances.



The adjusted monetary base fell 9.0 percent on year to 598.209 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News