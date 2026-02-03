

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback climbed to near 2-week highs of 0.7817 against the franc and 1.3623 against the pound.



The greenback advanced to near 2-week highs of 1.1775 against the euro and 155.78 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 0.88 against the franc, 1.23 against the pound, 1.15 against the euro and 157.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News