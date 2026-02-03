

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For The Record announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Tyler Technologies, Inc (TYL) for an enterprise value of $258 million.



Tyler Technologies is a provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other.



TYL closed Monday's regular trading at $362.88, down $6.52 or 1.77%. In after-hours trading at 7:58:29 PM EST, the stock rebounded to $369.96, gaining $7.08 or 1.95%.



