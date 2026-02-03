Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing, originally announced on December 11, 2025, and subsequently updated on December 31, 2025, and upsized on January 26, 2026 (the "Offering"), bringing total gross proceeds raised to $6,749,894.

With the financing now complete, Gold Hunter is fully funded to execute its inaugural drill program of up to 10,000 metres at the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland, with flexibility to expand the program based on results and ongoing technical evaluation.

Key Highlights

$6,749,894 million financing completed, fully funding the Company through initial drilling at the Great Northern Project

million financing completed, fully funding the Company through initial drilling at the Great Northern Project Fully funded to begin drilling with flexibility to adapt and expand based on results

Financing anchored by long-term mining investors including Golden Capital Consulting and Agro Concept Brazil

District-scale project with multiple priority target areas and significant untested strike length

Exploration Advances to Drill Stage, Property-Wide

Since securing the project, the Company has completed the foundational work required to responsibly advance a district-scale gold project toward drilling. This work included the consolidation of a large contiguous land package, comprehensive data compilation and reinterpretation of historical exploration, completion of a VTEM airborne geophysical survey, and integration of machine-learning processing to assist in prioritizing drill-ready anomalies.

Second Tranche Details

The second tranche consisting of:

Flow-Through Units totaling $907,242 , issued at a price of $0.055 per unit for 16,495,318 units. Each unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months from closing.

totaling , issued at a price of $0.055 per unit for units. Each unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months from closing. Non-Flow-Through Units totaling $4,667,000, issued at a price of $0.05 per unit for 93,340,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.075 per share for a period of 36 months from closing.

First Tranche Details

The first tranche closed on December 30, 2025, for gross proceeds of $1,175,652, as previously disclosed in the Company's news release of December 31, 2025. The first tranche consisted of:

(i) 12,830,037 flow-through units of the Company at a price of C$0.055 per unit for gross proceeds of $705,652,

(ii) 9,400,000 units of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $470,000, and

(iii) finder's fees consisting of 1,403,202 non-transferable finder's warrants exercisable at an exercise price between $0.075 and $0.08 per finder's warrant and $74,176.14 in cash.

Finder's Fees

In connection with the closing of the second and final tranche of the private placement, the Company paid finder's fees totaling $186,475 in cash and issued 3,623,754 non-transferable finder's warrants to certain registered institutions, bankers, and brokers, in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies.

Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of between $0.075 and $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Hold Period and Resale Restrictions

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. In connection with closing the second tranche of the Offering, the Company will seek shareholder approval by written consent to comply with Canadian Securities Exchange Policy 4.6(2)(a)(i)(2) as the number of securities issuable in the Offering (calculated on a fully diluted basis) is more than 100 per cent of the total number of securities outstanding (calculated on a non-diluted basis). The warrants issued on the second tranche will contain a restriction on exercise whereby the warrants cannot be exercised until the Company obtains shareholder approval.

Use of Proceeds and CEO Commentary

Proceeds from the flow-through units will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses at the Great Northern Project. Proceeds from the non-flow-through units will be used for drilling, technical studies, project advancement, and general working capital.

"Gold Hunter has done the hard work required to responsibly advance this district-scale project. This included consolidating land, compiling and reinterpreting decades of historical data, completing a VTEM airborne geophysical survey, and integrating machine-learning to assist targeting. This financing has secured the capital required to execute the robust drill program we have envisioned from the beginning," said Sean Kingsley, President and CEO.

"The upsizing of the financing allows us to drill properly, drill continuously, and drill with conviction. It also positions the Company to expand beyond the initial inaugural drill program should results warrant, without delay or distraction."

The Company notes that a substantial portion of the second tranche was anchored by long-term, technically focused mining investors, including Golden Capital Consulting and Agro Concept Brazil, alongside North American and European institutional and high-net-worth participants. These groups have a demonstrated track record of supporting exploration companies from early-stage drilling through discovery, advancement, and ultimately development and production.

Board Update

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Darrell Brown from the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Brown served as Chief Executive Officer of the privately held company Long Range Exploration, which Gold Hunter acquired in 2024 as part of its consolidation roll-up strategy at the Great Northern Project. Gold Hunter thanks Mr. Brown for his contributions during this period and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

As the Company advances into its next phase of growth and execution, Gold Hunter continues to evaluate opportunities to strengthen its governance and technical oversight. The Company is also considering the formation of an advisory committee comprised of individuals with relevant technical, capital markets, and regional expertise to support the advancement of the Great Northern Project and broader corporate objectives.

Qualified Person

This news release, along with all scientific and technical information, has been reviewed and approved by Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and is the consulting technical lead for Gold Hunter.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and over 35 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure in Newfoundland. Within the Doucers Valley Fault, over 50 kilometres of potential splays and secondary faults with known mineralization and potential for additional mineralization have been identified. The Company is advancing toward its initial drill program targeting high-priority anomalies. Gold Hunter is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Sean A. Kingsley

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the Great Northern Project, exploration plans, geophysical survey integration, financing availability, and future drilling targets.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to secure financing for the planned drill program, market conditions, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, high interest rates, and global economic and geopolitical conditions may further impact the Company's performance and financing ability. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282475

Source: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.