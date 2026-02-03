

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (SOMMF) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY87.363 billion, or JPY53.36 per share. This compares with JPY28.581 billion, or JPY17.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.4% to JPY1.706 trillion from JPY1.904 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY87.363 Bln. vs. JPY28.581 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY53.36 vs. JPY17.47 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.706 Tn vs. JPY1.904 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 33.61 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.300 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News