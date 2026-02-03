

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co Ltd. (MITSY) announced a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY611.950 billion, or JPY212.89 per share. This compares with JPY652.170 billion, or JPY220.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to JPY10.356 trillion from JPY10.983 trillion last year.



Mitsui & Co Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY611.950 Bln. vs. JPY652.170 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY212.89 vs. JPY220.70 last year. -Revenue: JPY10.356 Tn vs. JPY10.983 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 286.26



