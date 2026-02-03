R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Sales Result
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
R&S Group preliminary FY2025 topline result
3 February 2026 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announces its preliminary unaudited net sales result for full year (FY) 2025. Net sales amounted to CHF 414.8 million (FY2024: CHF 282.6 million, which included only four months of Kyte Powertech), an increase of 47%. At constant foreign exchange rates, net sales would have been CHF 419.6 million (+49%). On an organic basis*, net sales growth for FY2025 amounted to 8.6% and at constant foreign exchange rates to 9.7%.
Order intake of CHF 476.8 million increased by 56% (FY2024: CHF 303.5 million). The increase in order backlog by 17% to CHF 325.7 million is testimony to the ongoing positive market momentum and successful entry into new markets and applications. The book to bill ratio at the end of 2025 amounted to 1.15x.
Thanks to a strong fourth quarter, FY2025 EBITDA margin is expected slightly above 20%.
These key figures emphasise the positive outlook for the Group's mission-critical products provided to a market driven by energy transition and the growing need for grid modernisation across Europe, despite short-term shortage of skilled installation capacities at utility customers.
The guidance for organic net sales growth of 8-12% over the cycle, along with an EBITDA margin in the range of 19%-21%, is confirmed. The proposed dividend payout of CHF 0.50 per share for FY2025 is also confirmed.
R&S Group will provide further information on 5 March 2026 with the publication of further key financial figures for FY2025.
_________________________
Calendar
Doris Rudischhauser
About R&S Group
Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com
Additional features:
File: R&S Group preliminary FY2025 topline result
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R&S Group Holding AG
|Zentrum Staldenbach 3
|8808 Pfäffikon SZ
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investors@the-rsgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.the-rsgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH1107979838, CH1108008082
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2269946
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2269946 03-Feb-2026 CET/CEST