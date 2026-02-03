R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Sales Result

R&S Group preliminary FY2025 topline result



03-Feb-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group preliminary FY2025 topline result FY2025 net sales of CHF 414.8 million versus CHF 282.6 million in FY2024, up 47%

Record order backlog at year-end of CHF 325.7 million

EBITDA margin expected slightly above 20% in FY2025 3 February 2026 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) today announces its preliminary unaudited net sales result for full year (FY) 2025. Net sales amounted to CHF 414.8 million (FY2024: CHF 282.6 million, which included only four months of Kyte Powertech), an increase of 47%. At constant foreign exchange rates, net sales would have been CHF 419.6 million (+49%). On an organic basis*, net sales growth for FY2025 amounted to 8.6% and at constant foreign exchange rates to 9.7%. Order intake of CHF 476.8 million increased by 56% (FY2024: CHF 303.5 million). The increase in order backlog by 17% to CHF 325.7 million is testimony to the ongoing positive market momentum and successful entry into new markets and applications. The book to bill ratio at the end of 2025 amounted to 1.15x. Thanks to a strong fourth quarter, FY2025 EBITDA margin is expected slightly above 20%. These key figures emphasise the positive outlook for the Group's mission-critical products provided to a market driven by energy transition and the growing need for grid modernisation across Europe, despite short-term shortage of skilled installation capacities at utility customers. The guidance for organic net sales growth of 8-12% over the cycle, along with an EBITDA margin in the range of 19%-21%, is confirmed. The proposed dividend payout of CHF 0.50 per share for FY2025 is also confirmed. R&S Group will provide further information on 5 March 2026 with the publication of further key financial figures for FY2025. _________________________

*) like for like comparison: including four months of Kyte in 2024 and 2025 (Sep - Dec) Calendar 5 March 2026 Release of further key financial figures for FY2025 8 April 2026 Release of 2025 Annual Report 7 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 5 August 2026 Trading update HY2026 16 September 2026 Release of 2026 Semi-annual Report Q4 2026 - tbc Capital Markets Day in Lodz



Contact Investor and Media Relations Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com About R&S Group

R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

File: R&S Group preliminary FY2025 topline result

