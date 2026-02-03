

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY113.742 billion, or JPY254.08 per share. This compares with JPY91.047 billion, or JPY208.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to JPY1.514 trillion from JPY1.386 trillion last year.



Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY113.742 Bln. vs. JPY91.047 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY254.08 vs. JPY208.45 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.514 Tn vs. JPY1.386 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.977 T



