Kultura Brands, Inc.: Global Title Fight: Brandon Figueroa Takes the World Stage This Saturday Live on DAZN, Representing Kultura Brands' Adios, Thirst Responder and LOCK'DIN

JACKSON WY / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Kultura Brands Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) today announced that elite professional boxer Brandon Figueroa will compete in a featherweight world title fight this Saturday, February 7, 2026, broadcast exclusively worldwide on DAZN.

The event will take place at the iconic M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, delivering a massive international stage for one of boxing's most relentless champions.

The main card begins at approximately 2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM GMT, giving U.S. fans a rare afternoon championship bout and global audiences prime-time action.

Brandon Figueroa will enter the ring representing Adios, Thirst Responder, and LOCK'DIN, performance-driven brands from Kultura Brands built around focus, endurance, and execution when pressure is highest.

"This is a global moment - DAZN, international prime time, and a championship belt on the line," said Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Brands Inc. "Brandon Figueroa thrives on the biggest stages, and this fight reflects exactly what our brands stand for: preparation, toughness, and performing when it matters most."

Ernesto Amador, Kultura's Sports Ambassador, shared, "This is a defining moment for Brandon. Fighting in the U.K. opens the door to a new era and a whole new audience. On a stage this big, Brandon is going to remind the world who he is. He has everything it takes to dominate and make a statement."

Fight Night Details

Event: Featherweight World Title Fight

Broadcast: DAZN (Worldwide Exclusive)

Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Main Card Start: 2:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM GMT

Venue: M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool, England

Figueroa's high-pressure, nonstop fighting style mirrors the DNA of Kultura Brands' portfolio:

Adios - A culture-forward RTD brand built for big moments and global occasions

Thirst Responder - Premium hydration designed for endurance, recovery, and performance

LOCK'DIN - Clean performance support for focus, consistency, and elite output

"This fight represents championship execution on a global scale," said Brent Albin, Chief Operating Officer of Kultura Brands. "DAZN delivers worldwide reach, Liverpool brings an electric crowd, and Brandon brings relentless pressure. It's the perfect alignment for our brands as we continue to expand internationally."

Adios continues its national rollout through its distribution partnership with CKS Distribution, aligning the brand with major cultural, sports, and global moments.

About Kultura Brands Inc. (OTCID:LTNC)

Headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, Kultura Brands Inc. builds culturally relevant beverage, hydration, and performance brands through disciplined execution, strategic distribution, and authentic athlete partnerships.

