CTP, Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, has delivered 24,000 sqm of high-tech industrial space for Quanta Computer Inc., a leading Taiwanese manufacturer of products for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, at CTPark Jülich in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia region.

Quanta signed a 15-year lease with CTP to develop and operate the high-tech production site. The facility includes around 17,000 sqm of production and logistics space as well as 7,000 sqm of office, technical space, and amenity for employees. Quanta's new facility is creating up to 500 new jobs for people living in and around Jülich.

Quanta moving into its new high-tech facility at CTPark Jülich is further evidence of the 'nearshoring' trend that sees growing demand from Asian companies looking to expand their production space in Europe driven by a changing geopolitical environment and EU policies. As a result, Asian multinationals like Quanta are increasingly seeking to build resilient supply chains by nearshoring their production capabilities closer to their end European customer base.

Quanta will manufacture state-of-the-art high-tech products at CTPark Jülich, ensuring it can supply its customers across Europe quickly and efficiently. CTP has decades of experience of developing and operating innovative facilities for clients, and worked closely with Quanta to meet its specific requirements that included building a product testing laboratory and a standalone cleanroom, alongside robotics and automated production lines. The new building is highly energy efficient, its roof is equipped with a photovoltaic system, and CTP is aiming for DGNB Gold certification for its sustainable performance.

CTPark Jülich is part of the inter-municipal commercial and innovation area known as Brainergy Park Jülich in the north of the city, within easy reach of Aachen and Cologne. The Park is located near the A44 motorway and close to the German borders with Belgium and the Netherlands. Via the motorway network, major European cities including Frankfurt, Brussels and Amsterdam are all easily accessible.

"Quanta putting down roots at CTPark Jülich is another example of the nearshoring trend currently shaping the European real estate logistics market. High-tech Asian manufacturers in particular are relocating closer to their end markets and to benefit from shorter supply chains. CTP has the experience and skillset to help them develop and manage the properties they need, facilitating their entry to European markets and then managing their property as a landlord for the long term," Timo Hielscher, Managing Director at CTP Germany, places the project within the company's broader strategy.

"At CTPark Jülich, we have developed ultra-modern space for Quanta at a strategically located site, providing them with excellent access to the European market from a sustainable future-proofed building. We welcome Quanta and look forward to a successful long-term partnership," said Christian Schröttle, Construction Director for the West region at CTP Germany.

Asian clients now represent around 20% of all new leases signed across CTP's portfolio of industrial and logistics space each year. In addition to Quanta, other Asian clients of CTP include the Chinese electric car company NIO and Taiwanese computer manufacturer Inventec.

About CTP

CTP is the largest listed developer, owner and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 13.8 million sqm of GLA in 10 countries as at 30 September 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings according to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher and has consistently strong 3rd party ESG ratings, underscoring its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

