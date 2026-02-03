

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Industries Corporation (TAH.F) reported earnings for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY186.990 billion, or JPY622.29 per share. This compares with JPY248.382 billion, or JPY808.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to JPY3.166 trillion from JPY3.022 trillion last year.



Toyota Industries Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY186.990 Bln. vs. JPY248.382 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY622.29 vs. JPY808.11 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.166 Tn vs. JPY3.022 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 632.34 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 4.000 T



