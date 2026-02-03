Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") today announced the successful completion of a private placement of 937,086 treasury shares. The shares were placed with Capital Group's SMALLCAP World Fund.

The placement is equivalent to approximately 5.3% of Cosmo's outstanding shares, subject to regulatory disclosure. The placement was executed using existing treasury shares and therefore does not result in dilution for existing shareholders.

This investment represents one of the most significant institutional placements in Cosmo's recent history and marks a major milestone in the Company's ongoing transformation into a focused, innovation driven healthcare leader.

The transaction further strengthens Cosmo's shareholder base, enhances financial flexibility, and supports continued investment behind the Company's strategic growth priorities across MedTech AI, dermatology, gastroenterology, and CDMO.

Giovanni Di Napoli, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, commented: "We see this transaction as an important step in accelerating our journey and delivering long term value for all shareholders. The investment was enabled by the progress we have made, the clarity of our Vision 2030 strategy, and our ambition to build a global healthcare innovation company at the intersection of therapeutics, digital platforms, and AI enabled MedTech."

Svetlana Sigalova, Chief Financial Officer of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, added: "This transaction reflects a highly strategic and disciplined use of treasury shares. It reinforces the strength of our financial position and supports our long-term capital allocation priorities as we continue to invest behind innovation, growth, and strategic execution."

The transaction was conducted as a private placement with a single institutional investor. The shares are fully fungible with existing listed shares and rank pari passu in all respects. In accordance with applicable regulations, Cosmo will be filing the relevant major shareholding notifications with SIX Swiss Exchange.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com

Financial calendar

2025 FY results, Annual Report and ESG Report

Jefferies Biotech Beach Summit, Miami Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2026 TP ICAP Conference, Paris March 9, 2026

March 10-11, 2026 April 10, 2026 May 6-7, 2026

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Cosmo's current expectations regarding the clinical development, regulatory assessment, and potential future availability of the investigational product. Such statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the completion and outcomes of additional clinical analyses, interactions with and determinations by regulatory authorities, reliance on third-party partners, the potential impact of external scientific or medical developments, and other factors described in the Cosmo's publicly available filings and reports. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Cosmo, and Cosmo assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Attachments

PDF - English

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282487

Source: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.