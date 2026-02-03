

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $598 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $21 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Akzo Nobel NV reported adjusted earnings of $96 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.4% to $2.372 billion from $2.619 billion last year.



Akzo Nobel NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



