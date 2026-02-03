

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Amundi S.A. (AMDUF) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR346 million, or EUR1.68 per share. This compares with EUR349 million, or EUR1.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Amundi S.A. reported adjusted earnings of EUR376 million or EUR1.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to EUR899 million from EUR831 million last year.



Amundi S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



